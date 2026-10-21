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UEFA Youth League
team-logoAston Villa U19
team-logoViking U19
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 2
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How to watch today's Aston Villa U19 vs Viking U19 UEFA Youth League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa U19 vs Viking U19
Aston Villa U19
Viking U19
UEFA Youth League

How to watch the UEFA Youth League match between Aston Villa U19 and Viking U19, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Aston Villa U19 and Viking U19 will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Aston Villa U19 vs Viking U19 is available to watch live in the UK. Subscribers can stream the match on HBO Max or catch it on TNT Sports 2 via TNT Sports. Use the links below to access the broadcast.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

Click here


Aston Villa U19 and Viking U19 meet in the UEFA Youth League, with both sides looking to build momentum in the Champions League Path section of the competition.

Villa's young side come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Fenerbahce U19, a result that snapped a difficult run of form and gave the squad a timely boost. They have shown they can score goals at this level, though defensive consistency has been a concern across their recent outings.

Viking U19 arrive with genuine confidence. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich U19, an impressive performance that signals this Norwegian side should not be taken lightly at youth level.

With only two matches of recent data available for Viking, it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about their overall trajectory, but that win over a prestigious opponent speaks for itself.

Aston Villa's academy has been competing at UEFA Youth League level with regularity, and home fixtures in this competition carry weight for player development and club ambition alike.

Both clubs sit close together in the Champions League Path standings, making this a fixture with real implications for their respective positions.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and streaming details are listed below.

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How to watch Aston Villa U19 vs Viking U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa U19 have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. No probable lineup has been released by the club ahead of the fixture.

Viking U19 are similarly without confirmed team news, with no coach, injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off for both sides.

Form

Form

SKE
W6-0
AZU
D2-2
AZU
L2-1
CBR
L5-3
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
VIK

VIK - Form

VFB
L5-0
BNM
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Aston Villa U19 have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five UEFA Youth League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce U19, while their heaviest result in that run was a 5-3 defeat to Club Brugge U19. They also drew 2-2 with AZ Alkmaar U19 and beat Skenderbeu U19 6-0, showing a capacity for big wins alongside some vulnerability at the back. Across those five games, Villa have scored 14 goals and conceded 11.

Viking U19 have played two matches in the available data, winning one and losing one. They beat Bayern Munich U19 2-0 in their most recent game and suffered a 5-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart U19 before that. The contrast between those two results makes their current form difficult to assess with confidence.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Aston Villa U19 and Viking U19 are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two sides at this level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Slavia Prague U19Slavia Prague U19SLP
330082+69
W
W
W
2
Paris Saint Germain U19Paris Saint Germain U19PSG
321092+77
D
W
W
3
Villarreal U19Villarreal U19VIL
321082+67
D
W
W
4
Atletico Madrid U19Atletico Madrid U19AMA
321094+57
W
W
D
5
Borussia Dortmund U19Borussia Dortmund U19BVB
320193+66
W
W
L
6
Roma U19Roma U19RMA
320193+66
W
L
W
7
PSV Eindhoven U19PSV Eindhoven U19PSV
320184+46
L
W
W
8
Real Madrid U19Real Madrid U19RLM
220040+46
W
W
9
Feyenoord U19Feyenoord U19FEY
220031+26
W
W
10
FC Porto U19FC Porto U19POR
320167-16
W
L
W
11
Liverpool U19Liverpool U19LIU
312064+25
D
W
D
12
AEK Athens U19AEK Athens U19AEK
312032+15
D
W
D
13
Real Betis U19Real Betis U19BET
211050+54
W
D
14
Club Brugge U19Club Brugge U19CBR
211064+24
D
W
15
Lille U19Lille U19LIL
211032+14
W
D
16
Barcelona U19Barcelona U19BAU
31113304
D
W
L
17
Bayern Munich U19Bayern Munich U19BNM
210163+33
L
W
18
VfB Stuttgart U19VfB Stuttgart U19VFB
310275+23
L
L
W
19
Manchester United U19Manchester United U19MUN
210153+23
L
W
20
Arsenal U19Arsenal U19ARU
21014403
L
W
21
Lens U19Lens U19LEN
21014403
W
L
22
Aston Villa U19Aston Villa U19
210156-13
W
L
23
Viking U19Viking U19VIK
210125-33
W
L
24
SSC Napoli U19SSC Napoli U19NAP
310227-53
W
L
L
25
Slovan Bratislava U19Slovan Bratislava U19SLO
3102211-93
L
W
L
26
Sporting CP U19Sporting CP U19SPU
201145-11
L
D
27
Galatasaray U19Galatasaray U19GLT
201123-11
L
D
28
Como U19Como U19COM
201112-11
L
D
29
LASK U19LASK U19LAS
201124-21
L
D
30
Inter U19Inter U19INT
201114-31
D
L
31
Manchester City U19Manchester City U19MCU
301226-41
D
L
L
32
RB Leipzig U19RB Leipzig U19RBL
201127-51
L
D
33
Shakhtar Donetsk U19Shakhtar Donetsk U19SHA
200213-20
L
L
34
Fenerbahce U19Fenerbahce U19
300349-50
L
L
L
35
Sabah FK U19Sabah FK U19SAB
3003010-100
L
L
L
36
Bodoe/Glimt U19Bodoe/Glimt U19BOD
3003112-110
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, Aston Villa U19 are placed 22nd and Viking U19 sit one position below them in 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa U19 vs Viking U19 today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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