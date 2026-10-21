UEFA Youth League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 09:00

Today's game between Aston Villa U19 and Viking U19 will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Aston Villa U19 vs Viking U19 is available to watch live in the UK. Subscribers can stream the match on HBO Max or catch it on TNT Sports 2 via TNT Sports. Use the links below to access the broadcast.





Aston Villa U19 and Viking U19 meet in the UEFA Youth League, with both sides looking to build momentum in the Champions League Path section of the competition.

Villa's young side come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Fenerbahce U19, a result that snapped a difficult run of form and gave the squad a timely boost. They have shown they can score goals at this level, though defensive consistency has been a concern across their recent outings.

Viking U19 arrive with genuine confidence. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich U19, an impressive performance that signals this Norwegian side should not be taken lightly at youth level.

With only two matches of recent data available for Viking, it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about their overall trajectory, but that win over a prestigious opponent speaks for itself.

Aston Villa's academy has been competing at UEFA Youth League level with regularity, and home fixtures in this competition carry weight for player development and club ambition alike.

Both clubs sit close together in the Champions League Path standings, making this a fixture with real implications for their respective positions.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and streaming details are listed below.

How to watch Aston Villa U19 vs Viking U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa U19 have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. No probable lineup has been released by the club ahead of the fixture.

Viking U19 are similarly without confirmed team news, with no coach, injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off for both sides.

Form

Aston Villa U19 have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five UEFA Youth League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce U19, while their heaviest result in that run was a 5-3 defeat to Club Brugge U19. They also drew 2-2 with AZ Alkmaar U19 and beat Skenderbeu U19 6-0, showing a capacity for big wins alongside some vulnerability at the back. Across those five games, Villa have scored 14 goals and conceded 11.

Viking U19 have played two matches in the available data, winning one and losing one. They beat Bayern Munich U19 2-0 in their most recent game and suffered a 5-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart U19 before that. The contrast between those two results makes their current form difficult to assess with confidence.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Aston Villa U19 and Viking U19 are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two sides at this level.

Standings

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, Aston Villa U19 are placed 22nd and Viking U19 sit one position below them in 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa U19 vs Viking U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: