WSL - WSL Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal Women and Leicester City WFC will kick-off at 29 Apr 2026, 19:00.

TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC are listed below. The match is broadcast in the UK across Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the game for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

Arsenal Women return to WSL action at the Emirates Stadium, hosting Leicester City WFC in a league fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Renee Slegers' side arrive in this game with momentum and purpose. Their 2-1 first-leg victory over Lyon in the Women's Champions League semi-final, sealed by a late Olivia Smith goal, leaves Arsenal in a strong position ahead of Saturday's second leg in France. Three points here would keep the WSL title race alive while maintaining the rhythm of a squad operating at the sharp end of two competitions.

Leah Williamson's fitness is a talking point heading into this game. The England captain played over an hour against Lyon and her return adds real solidity to a defence that has been stretched by injuries throughout the campaign. Reports also suggest Williamson is closing in on a new contract at the club, extending a stay that has already spanned two decades.

For Leicester, the situation could hardly be more different. The Foxes arrive in north London having lost all five of their last WSL matches, conceding 14 goals in the process. They sit twelfth in the standings and are fighting to avoid the wrong kind of history this season.

Squad rotation is a genuine possibility for the hosts, with Slegers needing to balance domestic obligation against European ambition. Beth Mead and Steph Catley have been absent in recent weeks, and managing the workload of key players before the Lyon second leg will be a factor in team selection.

Leicester will be looking for any foothold they can find, but the gap in form and resources between these two sides is stark. Arsenal have won each of the last five meetings between the clubs, scoring freely in every one.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for Arsenal Women at this time. Renee Slegers does have squad management considerations ahead of the Women's Champions League semi-final second leg against Lyon later this week, and updates on selection are expected closer to kick-off.

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Leicester City WFC either. Further team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Arsenal Women have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, and they also beat Tottenham Hotspur Women 5-2 in the WSL and Chelsea FC Women 3-1 in the Champions League during that run. Their two defeats came against Brighton & Hove Albion Women in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the Champions League. Arsenal scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five games.

Leicester City WFC have lost all five of their last matches, all in the WSL. Their most recent defeat was a 5-1 loss to London City Lionesses, and they also suffered a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City Women earlier in the sequence. Leicester have conceded 14 goals across those five fixtures while scoring just four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Leicester City WFC hosted Arsenal Women in the WSL and lost 1-4. Arsenal have won all five of the last recorded fixtures between the clubs, including a 5-1 home victory in April 2025 and a 6-2 win at Leicester in November 2023. Arsenal have scored 20 goals across those five matches, conceding just four.

Standings

In the current WSL table, Arsenal Women sit fourth while Leicester City WFC are twelfth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: