WSL - WSL Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal Women and Everton Women will kick-off at 13 May 2026, 19:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal Women vs Everton Women are listed below. The match is being shown on Sky Sports Mix in the United Kingdom.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access Sky Sports from outside the UK, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can allow you to connect to a UK-based server and stream the match as normal. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your streaming service before using one.

Arsenal Women host Everton Women at Emirates Stadium in a Women's Super League fixture that carries significant weight for the Gunners as they close out a season that has taken some painful turns.

It has been a difficult final stretch for Renee Slegers' side. The WSL title is gone, with Manchester City crowned champions after Arsenal's draw with Brighton sealed the deal. The European dream is over too, Lyon knocking out the defending Women's Champions League holders at the semi-final stage with a dramatic 3-1 win in the second leg.

Arsenal did respond well to that European exit, beating Aston Villa 3-0 in their most recent WSL outing, with Emily Fox among those to impress. That result keeps them third in the table and focused on finishing the campaign strongly.

Everton arrive at Emirates Stadium in poor form. The Toffees have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with defeats to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United piling up in recent weeks. A win at Spurs represents their only bright spot in that run.

For Everton, avoiding further damage to their WSL standing is the priority. They sit eighth in the table and have struggled for consistency throughout the second half of the season.

Read on below for all the information you need on how to watch Arsenal Women vs Everton Women live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Everton Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Arsenal Women ahead of this fixture. The club has not released a probable starting lineup at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Everton Women's squad news is also unavailable at this time. No injuries, suspensions or projected XI have been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Arsenal have collected three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in the WSL, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Brighton in which Arsenal were held despite pressing for a winner. The heaviest result in that run was a 7-0 WSL win over Leicester City. Arsenal have also been active in the Women's Champions League during this period, beating Lyon 2-1 before losing 3-1 in the second leg. Across these five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Everton have managed just one win from their last five matches, losing four times in that spell. Their sole victory came away at Tottenham Hotspur, winning 2-1. The Toffees were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea in their most recent fixture and have also lost to Liverpool twice, conceding three goals in each of those defeats. They have scored eight goals across the five games but conceded 13, reflecting a persistent defensive fragility.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in December 2025, when Arsenal won 3-1 away at Everton in a WSL fixture. That result followed an identical 3-1 scoreline from a WSL clash in March 2025, also played at Everton's ground. Looking at the last five meetings, Arsenal have won three times, with one draw and one defeat. The only occasion Everton avoided defeat at home in this run was a 1-1 draw in April 2024, while Arsenal won 2-1 when the sides met at Emirates Stadium in January 2024.

Standings

In the WSL table, Arsenal currently sit third while Everton are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal Women vs Everton Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: