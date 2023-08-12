This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Premier League
Emirates Stadium
Martin Odegaard Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottm Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newly crowned FA Community Shield champions, Arsenal, will open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Although not enough to count as redemption after losing the league to last season's treble winners, City, it is a piece of silverware nonetheless as Mikel Arteta's men pipped the Citizens to the traditional opener of the English top flight.

And it was none other than Forest to play a role in Arsenal finishing second in the Premier League in the last term. Steve Cooper's side also ensured their survival when they defeated the Gunners by a solitary goal at the City Ground in May.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Nottm Forest kick-off time & stadium

Date:Aug 12, 2023
Kick-off time:12:30 pm BST
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest is scheduled for August 12, 2023, at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottm Forest online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online through Discovery+.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

With Mohamed Elneny out with a knee injury since January, Gabriel Jesus recently went under the knife after injuring his knee.

All of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Jorginho and Folarin Balogun are doubts for Saturday's game.

With a good showing at the Community Shield tie, Jurrien Timber looks set for a place at left-back, while Leandro Trossard is likely to be preferred over Eddie Nketiah going forward.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Runarsson, Hein
Defenders:Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Holding, Zinchenko, Tierney, Tavares, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
Midfielders:Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Lokonga, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
Forwards:Saka, Martinelli, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Balogun, Nketiah, Marquinhos

Nottm Forest team news

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi may be passed fit despite suffering a knock to his ankle during a friendly against Leeds United in July, with Brennan Johnson to remain as an option from the bench after recently making his comeback in a friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Returning from a knee injury, Felipe would also not be ready to start yet, with the likes of Moussa Niakhate, Wayne Hennessey and Omar Richards among the list of doubtful.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is set for his club debut, while Ola Aina fancies his chances of starting on the left flank.

Nottm Forest possible XI: Turner; Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Danilo, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Horvath, Hennessey
Defenders:Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Felipe, Richards, Toffolo, Williams, Aurier, Biancone, Aina, Drager
Midfielders:Danilo, Kouyate, Mangala, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Scarpa, Aguilera
Forwards:Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 20, 2023Nottingham Forest 1-0 ArsenalPremier League
Oct 30, 2022Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
Jan 9, 2022Nottingham Forest 1-0 ArsenalFA Cup
Sep 24, 2019Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham ForestLeague Cup
Jan 7, 2018Nottingham Forest 4-2 ArsenalFA Cup

