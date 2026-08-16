Community Shield - Final 16 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Principality Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Manchester City will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Gemini

The Community Shield is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with coverage on both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match is also available to stream via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal and Manchester City meet at Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the 2026 Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the English football season.

Arsenal arrive as Premier League champions, their long-awaited title triumph under Mikel Arteta having finally arrived last term. The Gunners also reached the Champions League final, though Paris Saint-Germain ended that particular dream in May.

The summer has been one of considerable movement at the Emirates. Bruno Guimaraes completed a £75 million arrival from Newcastle United, and Mikel Merino has already declared the squad possesses the finest midfield in world football. Transfer activity has not stopped there — Arsenal are reportedly in discussions over a move for Victor Osimhen, while the pursuit of Ezri Konsa continues, complicated by William Saliba's injury and Aston Villa's stiff asking price.

Manchester City head into the fixture under Enzo Maresca amid significant squad upheaval. Rodri's future remains unresolved, with Barcelona pushing for the Spain international despite City rebuffing two bids. Tijjani Reijnders, who arrived only last summer, appears set to depart for Saudi Arabia in a £51 million deal, adding further uncertainty to Maresca's midfield options.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, enters the new season having been awarded four Guinness World Records for his goalscoring achievements — a reminder, if any were needed, of the threat he carries into every fixture he plays.

With both clubs still navigating a busy transfer window and pre-season preparations wrapping up, Cardiff provides the first competitive test of what promises to be a fascinating new campaign. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the match.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mikel Arteta has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the Community Shield, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Arsenal. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Enzo Maresca is similarly yet to name a projected side, with no confirmed injury or suspension news for Manchester City at this stage. Given the ongoing transfer activity surrounding several key players, squad availability may become clearer in the days leading up to the match.

Form

Arsenal head into the Community Shield with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 friendly victory over Como on August 12, while they also beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 and Girona 4-1 in pre-season. A 3-1 friendly defeat to Real Betis was the low point of their summer schedule. The Gunners' last competitive result was a 1-1 loss on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in May, which ended their European campaign.

Manchester City have won two of their last five matches. A 3-1 friendly win over Atletico Madrid on August 9 was their most recent outing, following a 3-1 victory against the K-League All Stars. City lost to Inter in a friendly and fell to Aston Villa 2-1 in their final Premier League fixture of last season. Their last five results produced a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on April 19, 2026, when Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Across the last five encounters, City hold the edge with two wins to Arsenal's two, with one draw. Arsenal's most emphatic result in the run was a 5-1 home victory in February 2025, while City also claimed a 2-0 win over the Gunners in the Carabao Cup in March 2026.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: