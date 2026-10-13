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Champions League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoLille
Watch it on TNT Sports 1Watch it on TNT Sports Ultimate
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How to watch today's Arsenal vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal vs Lille
Arsenal
Lille
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Lille will kick off at 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Arsenal vs Lille is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match can also be streamed live via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 1

Click here

TNT Sports Ultimate

TNT Sports Ultimate

Click here

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

Arsenal vs Lille lineups

4-2-3-1
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
page.match.formation.title
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
D. RayaD. RayaM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielJ. TimberJ. TimberE. EzeE. EzeM. MerinoM. MerinoN. MaduekeN. MaduekeB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesD. RiceD. RiceV. GyoekeresV. GyoekeresB. OzerB. OzerN. NgoyN. Ngoyteam-logoM. GoffiA. RibeiroA. RibeiroR. PerraudR. PerraudN. BentalebN. BentalebD. BakwaD. BakwaB. AndreB. AndreN. MukauN. MukauH. HaraldssonH. HaraldssonA. UedaA. Ueda
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
Arsenal

Starting XI

Lille

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • D. Ancelotti
Arsenal

Injuries and Suspensions

Lille

Arsenal host Lille at the Emirates Stadium in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries emotional weight for both clubs. The match brings former Gunners striker Olivier Giroud back to north London, where he spent six years before departing in 2018 to secure his place in France's World Cup squad.

Arsenal arrive at this fixture carrying mixed form in the league but with momentum building. Bruno Guimaraes scored a match-winning goal in the recent Premier League win over Leeds United, and his arrival has drawn praise for taking pressure off Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the engine room.

Mikel Arteta's squad is dealing with injury concerns ahead of the match. The manager has lost Piero Hincapié and Martín Zubimendi to ankle problems, though William Saliba has returned to training and provides a defensive boost as the club prepares for European competition.

Lille arrive having won their most recent Ligue 1 outing, a 1-0 victory over Le Havre, though they suffered a Champions League defeat to Real Betis earlier in the campaign. Davide Ancelotti's side travel to London without suspended midfielder Ethan Mbappé and will be missing forward Hamza Igamane through injury.

Gabriel Magalhaes, who came through Lille before joining Arsenal, has spoken warmly about facing his former club. Arteta, meanwhile, paid tribute to Giroud ahead of the reunion, adding a personal dimension to what is already a charged occasion.

Both sides sit in the lower half of the Champions League standings at this stage, making this a fixture with real significance for their European ambitions. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Lille.

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How to watch Arsenal vs Lille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LIL

LIL - Form

BET
L2-3
TRO
W2-0
NCE
L2-1
ZUL
W2-1
LEH
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning the other three along with a Carabao Cup victory. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United, and they also claimed a 0-1 Champions League victory at SSC Napoli. The one defeat in that run was a heavy 3-0 loss to Brighton, which stands as a clear low point across the five-game stretch. Arsenal have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Lille have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre, and they also beat Troyes 2-0 in the league. Both defeats came against stronger opposition, including a 2-3 loss to Real Betis in the Champions League. Lille have scored six goals and conceded six across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Arsenal and Lille is available at this time. Further historical context will be added ahead of kick-off.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220041+36
W
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
4
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
5
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
10
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
12
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
14
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
LensLensRCL
21013303
L
W
17
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210114-33
W
L
18
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
19
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
20
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
21
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
22
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
23
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
24
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
26
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
28
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
29
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200224-20
L
L
30
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Arsenal currently sit 15th while Lille are placed 22nd. Both clubs are in the lower half of the table at this stage of the competition, giving this fixture added weight for their respective European campaigns.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Lille today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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