Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Lille will kick off at 20:00.

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Arsenal vs Lille is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match can also be streamed live via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal host Lille at the Emirates Stadium in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries emotional weight for both clubs. The match brings former Gunners striker Olivier Giroud back to north London, where he spent six years before departing in 2018 to secure his place in France's World Cup squad.

Arsenal arrive at this fixture carrying mixed form in the league but with momentum building. Bruno Guimaraes scored a match-winning goal in the recent Premier League win over Leeds United, and his arrival has drawn praise for taking pressure off Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the engine room.

Mikel Arteta's squad is dealing with injury concerns ahead of the match. The manager has lost Piero Hincapié and Martín Zubimendi to ankle problems, though William Saliba has returned to training and provides a defensive boost as the club prepares for European competition.

Lille arrive having won their most recent Ligue 1 outing, a 1-0 victory over Le Havre, though they suffered a Champions League defeat to Real Betis earlier in the campaign. Davide Ancelotti's side travel to London without suspended midfielder Ethan Mbappé and will be missing forward Hamza Igamane through injury.

Gabriel Magalhaes, who came through Lille before joining Arsenal, has spoken warmly about facing his former club. Arteta, meanwhile, paid tribute to Giroud ahead of the reunion, adding a personal dimension to what is already a charged occasion.

Both sides sit in the lower half of the Champions League standings at this stage, making this a fixture with real significance for their European ambitions. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Lille.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning the other three along with a Carabao Cup victory. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United, and they also claimed a 0-1 Champions League victory at SSC Napoli. The one defeat in that run was a heavy 3-0 loss to Brighton, which stands as a clear low point across the five-game stretch. Arsenal have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Lille have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre, and they also beat Troyes 2-0 in the league. Both defeats came against stronger opposition, including a 2-3 loss to Real Betis in the Champions League. Lille have scored six goals and conceded six across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Arsenal and Lille is available at this time. Further historical context will be added ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Arsenal currently sit 15th while Lille are placed 22nd. Both clubs are in the lower half of the table at this stage of the competition, giving this fixture added weight for their respective European campaigns.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Lille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: