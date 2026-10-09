Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Leeds United will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Arsenal vs Leeds United is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match can also be streamed live via HBO Max.





Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side come into this one sitting second in the table, though their recent domestic form has been uneven. A 3-0 defeat to Brighton in their last league outing at home will have sharpened focus at London Colney ahead of this one.

Arsenal are without a number of key figures, with injuries mounting across the squad. Declan Rice is among those sidelined, a blow given his importance to the team — reports suggest he is closing in on a new long-term contract that would match the club's highest wages.

Leeds arrive in fifth place, making this a meeting between two sides separated by only three positions and with genuine ambitions of climbing the table. Daniel Farke's men beat Newcastle 4-1 in their most recent away fixture, which underlines the threat they carry on the road.

The visitors are not without their own injury concerns, though Farke has a settled-looking lineup available to him for this trip to north London.

TV channel and live stream information for this Premier League fixture is listed below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usul-e\

\al streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal head into this fixture with a significant number of players unavailable. William Saliba, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Ezri Konsa, and Max Dowman are all listed as injured. Arteta's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, and Gabriel ahead of him. Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, and Noni Madueke are named in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack.

Leeds are without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Jean Bahoya through injury, but Farke has no suspensions to contend with. The projected Leeds XI features James Trafford in goal, with Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, and Gabriel Gudmundsson in defence. Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle, Anton Stach, and Ethan Ampadu fill the midfield, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor leading the line.

Form

Arsenal have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with no draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League. Prior to that, they beat Ipswich 4-2 in the Carabao Cup and won 2-0 at Sunderland in the league. Across those five matches, Arsenal have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Leeds have gone one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace. The standout performance in that run was a 4-1 win at Newcastle, though they also suffered a 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea. Leeds have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Arsenal won 4-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League. Before that, Arsenal beat Leeds 5-0 at the Emirates in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Arsenal have won four and Leeds have won none, with one result not listed as a Leeds win. Arsenal have scored 16 goals in those five meetings and conceded just one.

Standings

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League, while Leeds are fifth. The gap between the sides is narrow enough that this result could have a real impact on the early-season picture at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: