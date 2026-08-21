Premier League - Game Week 1 21 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Coventry City will kick-off at 21 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Arsenal vs Coventry City is available to watch live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The match will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with Virgin Media also carrying the coverage for eligible subscribers. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Arsenal open their Premier League title defence at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, August 21, when newly-promoted Coventry City arrive in North London for the season opener.

The Gunners ended a long wait for the championship last season, finally breaking their run of three consecutive second-place finishes. Mikel Arteta now sets his sights on something the club has not achieved since 1935 — back-to-back league titles.

Arteta's own future at the club appears settled. Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick has confirmed a new contract is close, describing the situation as a matter of when rather than if, as the Spaniard enters the final year of his current deal.

Coventry return to the top flight under Frank Lampard, who has spoken openly about leaning on former mentor Jose Mourinho as he prepares his squad for the demands of Premier League football. It is a steep opening assignment, but Lampard will take some encouragement from a positive pre-season.

The Sky Blues have been dealt a blow in attack, though. Lampard confirmed that USMNT striker Haji Wright will miss up to three months with a serious quad injury, ruling him out of this fixture entirely.

Arsenal, for their part, are dealing with their own defensive concerns. William Saliba is sidelined, prompting the club to pursue reinforcements, with Ezri Konsa set for a medical ahead of a reported £51m move from Aston Villa.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City — including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal head into the season opener without Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, both of whom are listed as injured. Mikel Arteta's projected XI features David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, and Gabriel. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are named in midfield alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Christos Tzolis leading the attack. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Coventry arrive with a lengthier injury list. Luke Woolfenden, Frank Onyeka, Ephron Mason-Clark, and Haji Wright are all unavailable for Frank Lampard, with Wright's quad injury expected to keep him out for up to three months. No suspensions are in place for the visitors. Lampard's projected starting XI is led by Carl Rushworth in goal, with updates expected closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal go into the new campaign on the back of four wins from their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Real Betis in a pre-season friendly. The Gunners beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield on August 16, their most recent outing, and also saw off Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Germany during pre-season. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored 10 goals and conceded five.

Coventry's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent match was a 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Monaco on August 14. The Sky Blues also beat Espanyol 3-1 during pre-season and ended the Championship campaign with victories over Watford and Wrexham. A goalless draw against Northampton Town was the only blot on an otherwise solid pre-season record.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup on January 24, 2014, when Arsenal won 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won four and Coventry one, with that sole Coventry victory coming in a Premier League match on February 3, 2001. Arsenal have scored 16 goals in those five meetings and conceded just two.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal start the season in second place, while Coventry City are placed seventh after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: