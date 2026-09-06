Premier League - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Chelsea will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 16:30.

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Arsenal vs Chelsea is being shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. The match is available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with Sky Sports Ultra HDR also carrying the fixture for eligible subscribers. NowTV offers a streaming option for those without a full Sky subscription. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League London derby that pits the defending champions against a Chelsea side that has arrived at north London in formidable early-season form under Xabi Alonso.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have made a strong start to the campaign, winning their opening two league matches and carrying momentum from a Community Shield victory over Manchester City. A title defence appears to be exactly the mission Arsenal have set their sights on.

Chelsea, though, arrive in equally impressive shape. Alonso's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-3 thriller against Brighton in the Premier League last weekend. The Spaniard has wasted little time stamping his identity on the club.

The summer transfer window brought significant change at both clubs. Arsenal said goodbye to Gabriel Martinelli, who departed for Al-Hilal after a reported falling out with Arteta, while Chelsea overhauled their squad with a string of high-profile arrivals, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez — a signing that has already divided opinion among pundits.

Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to claim a comfortable victory, describing the match as the "ultimate test" for Alonso's side. Whether Chelsea's unbeaten run holds up against a Gunners team playing in front of their own supporters is the central question.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arteta faces a double injury concern ahead of the derby, with Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both absent from Arsenal's preparations. The defensive absentees are a notable blow, with Cristhian Mosquera expected to slot in alongside Gabriel at the heart of the back four in the projected XI. Myles Lewis-Skelly, Riccardo Calafiori, and Ben White complete the defensive shape, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz leading the attack.

Xabi Alonso is without Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo for the trip to the Emirates. Caicedo's absence is particularly significant given his importance to Chelsea's midfield structure. Romeo Lavia and Jorrel Hato are expected to fill the central roles, with Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto providing the creative thrust ahead of them in the projected XI. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal head into this fixture with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League, and they also beat Coventry City 3-0 in their home league opener. The Gunners have scored nine goals across those five games and conceded four, with the Community Shield win over Manchester City among their results.

Chelsea have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five. The most recent was a 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League, and they also beat Fulham 3-2 away from home. Their only dropped points came in a 3-3 pre-season draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim. Across those five matches, Chelsea have scored 15 goals and conceded 10, showing an attacking intent that has defined Alonso's early tenure.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides came in the Premier League on March 1, 2026, when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium. That result extended Arsenal's strong recent record in this fixture, having also won a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at home in February 2026 by a 1-0 scoreline. Across the last five meetings, Arsenal have won three, Chelsea one, with one draw — a 1-1 Premier League result at Stamford Bridge in November 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit second and Chelsea fourth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: