Champions League - Final Stage Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 5 May 2026, 20:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid are listed below. Amazon Prime Video is carrying this fixture, giving subscribers a straightforward route to watch live.

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in London, with a place in the final the prize for the winner.

The tie is perfectly balanced after a 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first leg, leaving Mikel Arteta's side needing to do the job on home soil. For Arsenal, it would be a first appearance in a European final in over two decades.

The Gunners arrive at this fixture in commanding domestic form. They sit top of the Premier League, and their title hopes received a boost when Manchester City dropped points in a 3-3 draw at Everton at the weekend, a result that has left Pep Guardiola's side trailing in the race.

Arteta has plenty to encourage him beyond the league table. David Raya has secured at least a share of the Premier League Golden Glove for a third successive season, underlining the defensive solidity that will be tested against one of Europe's most organised sides. Viktor Gyokeres, meanwhile, has become only the second Arsenal player this century to score 20 or more goals in all competitions in a debut campaign, though reports suggest Arteta may opt for a different attacking shape against Diego Simeone's defence.

Atletico arrive having won their most recent LaLiga outing, a 2-0 victory at Valencia, but their form across the past month has been uneven. Back-to-back defeats in late April, combined with a Copa del Rey exit, have given Arsenal reason for optimism. Simeone's side remain dangerous, however, built on the kind of defensive resilience and counter-attacking threat that has defined their European campaigns for years.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino through injury ahead of the second leg. Arteta's projected XI reads: David Raya; Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, Gabriel, Cristian Mosquera; Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi; Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres.

Atletico Madrid travel to London without Jose Gimenez, Nahuel Gonzalez, and Pablo Barrios through injury, and carry no suspensions into the tie. Simeone's projected XI is: Jan Oblak; Marcos Ruggeri, Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Marc Pubill; Julian Cardoso, Giovanni Simeone; Ademola Lookman, Koke, Julian Alvarez; Antoine Griezmann. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal head into this match having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League, and they also beat Newcastle United 1-0 in that run. The only defeat came against Manchester City, a 2-1 loss. Arsenal drew 0-0 with Sporting CP in the Champions League and shared the spoils 1-1 with Atletico in the first leg. Across those five fixtures, the Gunners scored six goals and conceded four.

Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Valencia, and they also beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in that period. The Colchoneros lost 3-2 at Elche and drew 2-2 with Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey, in addition to the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the first leg. Atletico scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Metropolitano on April 29, 2026, in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final. Prior to that, Arsenal beat Atletico 4-0 at the Emirates in the Champions League in October 2025. Across the last five meetings on record, Arsenal hold two wins to Atletico's two, with one draw, and the clubs have also met previously in the Europa League semi-finals in 2018.

Standings

Arsenal go into this second leg as the top side in the Champions League standings, while Atletico Madrid sit fourteenth — a gap that reflects the contrasting paths the two clubs have taken through the competition this season, and which adds further weight to Arsenal's position as favourites to advance.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: