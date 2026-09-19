Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:25 State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) in a NFC West divisional showdown, during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.25pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

Seattle Seahawks Team News

Quarterback Shift : Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has been officially ruled out with a soft-tissue glute injury suffered in Week 1. Drew Lock will start under center. Lock performed well in relief duty during week 1, completing 16-of-22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive Line Concerns : Starting right guard Anthony Bradford is highly questionable after missing Friday's practice with combined knee and hip issues. Head Coach Mike Macdonald announced that rookie Christian Haynes will step into the starting right guard spot if Bradford cannot clear protocols.

Receiving Arsenal Defended : The Seahawks will have their complete receiving corps intact. All-Pro veteran Cooper Kupp (back) upgraded to a full practice participant, and rookie Tory Horton (hamstring) has been stripped of his injury designation and is completely cleared to make his 2026 debut.

Secondary Depth Test : Starting safety Ty Okada remains out with a persistent hamstring injury. Meanwhile, impact nickelback Nick Emmanwori is listed as questionable while continuing his recovery from ankle surgery and a recent hip issue. Expect linebacker Tyrice Knight and safety Rodney Thomas II to see expanded packages if Emmanwori sits.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Secondary Void : The Cardinals will spend at least one more week without starting slot cornerback Garrett Williams, who remains sidelined as he works his way back from a major Achilles recovery. Draft pick Denzel Burke will step up to fill his shoes in nickel and dime alignments.

Front Seven & Interior Battles : Defensively, nose tackles Roy Lopez (groin) and Andrew Billings (knee) are both carrying questionable statuses. Lopez made a vital return to practice on Friday in a limited capacity. Cornerback Max Melton (ankle) and safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (ribs) are also questionable after picking up knocks in Week 1.

Trenches Flux : On the offensive line, elite left guard Isaac Seumalo is highly questionable with a shoulder injury suffered in the closing snaps of Week 1. Right guard Isaiah Adams (knee) logged his first limited practices in a month and is questionable. If both miss, Jon Gaines II is expected to shoulder a heavy burden on the interior.



