World Cup - Quarter Finals Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Switzerland will kick-off at 12 Jul 2026, 02:00.

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Argentina vs Switzerland is available to watch live in the UK on free-to-air television. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Reigning world champions Argentina face Switzerland in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals at Kansas City Stadium, with a place in the last four on the line.

Lionel Scaloni's side have been the story of the tournament so far. They swept through Group J with a perfect nine points before producing one of the most dramatic comebacks of the entire competition, overturning a two-goal deficit against Egypt in the closing minutes of their round-of-16 tie to win 3-2 after extra time.

Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals and continues to pull the strings as a deep-lying playmaker. Yet the pressure on his supporting cast to contribute has been a recurring theme, with the 39-year-old unable to carry Argentina alone for an entire knockout run.

Switzerland arrive in Missouri having not trailed at any point across their entire World Cup campaign. Murat Yakin's side topped Group B ahead of co-hosts Canada, dispatched Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32, and then held Colombia scoreless across 120 minutes before advancing on penalties in the round of 16.

The Swiss are motivated. Skipper Granit Xhaka has spoken openly about his team's appetite to cause a significant upset, and several players have expressed genuine excitement at the prospect of facing Messi for the first time at a World Cup.

The central tactical battle will be fought in midfield. Argentina want positional control and fluid movement in the half-spaces to create openings for Messi. Switzerland will look to set a compact defensive block and spring quickly into wide channels through Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Argentina vs Switzerland, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina head into the quarter-final with a fully fit 26-man squad, giving Lionel Scaloni an enviable set of selection decisions. The main debate in the final third centres on whether Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez partners Messi, while Nicolás Tagliafico and Facundo Medina are competing for the left-back berth. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for La Albiceleste.

Switzerland have a significant fitness concern to manage. Johan Manzambi, who scored three goals before the knockout rounds, is in a race against time to recover from a knee injury that kept him out of the Colombia match. Ardon Jashari is expected to deputise again alongside Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka. Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez remain sidelined. No probable lineup has been confirmed for either side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 9 J. Manzambi

Form

Argentina have won all five of their World Cup matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent result was the 3-2 comeback win over Egypt on July 7, a match they trailed 2-0 with 11 minutes of normal time remaining. They also beat Cabo Verde 3-2 in the round of 32, and recorded victories over Jordan (3-1), Austria (2-0), and Algeria (3-0) in the group stage.

Switzerland have four wins and one draw from their last five matches, conceding just two goals in that period. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Colombia on July 7, with the Swiss advancing via penalty shootout. Before that, they beat Algeria 2-0 and Canada 2-1. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar in their opening group game. Their most convincing display came in a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2014 World Cup on July 1, when Argentina edged Switzerland 1-0 in the round of 16 in a match that required extra time. The two nations also met in a friendly in February 2012, with Argentina winning 3-1 in Switzerland, and drew 1-1 in another friendly played in Switzerland in June 2007. Across the three recorded meetings, Argentina hold two wins to Switzerland's none, with one draw.

Standings

Switzerland finished top of Group B at the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina won Group J to advance to the knockout rounds as group leaders.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: