World Cup - Grp. J Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Algeria will kick-off at 17 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Argentina vs Algeria is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentina open their 2026 FIFA World Cup title defence against Algeria in Group J at Kansas City Stadium, with Lionel Scaloni's side carrying the weight of expectation as reigning world champions.

Scaloni has named a formidable projected XI anchored by Lionel Messi, with Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister providing the midfield engine behind him. Argentina reclaimed the number one spot in the FIFA Men's World Rankings as the tournament got underway, underlining just how much is expected of this squad over the coming weeks.

The Albiceleste arrive in fine shape. Five wins from five pre-tournament friendlies, including a 3-0 dismantling of Iceland and a 5-0 rout of Zambia, suggest Scaloni's side are primed and ready. Lautaro Martinez leads the attack alongside Messi, with Thiago Almada offering a creative spark in behind.

Algeria, meanwhile, arrive at their first World Cup in years with genuine ambition. Vladimir Petkovic's side produced a remarkable result in their final warm-up fixture, beating the Netherlands 1-0, and carry real momentum into this opening game. Riyad Mahrez remains the focal point of their attack, supported by the pace of Mohamed Amoura and the creativity of Houssem Aouar.

The Fennecs drew 0-0 with Uruguay and thrashed Guatemala 7-0 in their recent preparations, though a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year serves as a reminder of the fine margins at this level.

In the Group J standings, Algeria enter this fixture as the top-ranked side in the group, with Argentina sitting second. Both teams know that a strong start sets the tone for the entire campaign.

Read on for full details on how to watch Argentina vs Algeria live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Argentina vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni has named his projected XI for Argentina, with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina and Nicolas Otamendi. Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, with Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martinez leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the Albiceleste. It is worth noting that Marcos Senesi was drafted into the squad as a late replacement for the injured Leonardo Balerdi, though he does not feature in the projected starting lineup.

For Algeria, Vladimir Petkovic is set to deploy Luca Zidane in goal, with Achref Abada, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini and Aissa Mandi forming the defensive line. Ramiz Zerrouki and Nabil Bentaleb sit in midfield, with Houssem Aouar operating in a more advanced role. Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura and Amine Gouiri complete the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side. Any updates to either squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive with a perfect pre-tournament record, winning all five of their warm-up fixtures. Scaloni's side beat Iceland 3-0 and Honduras 2-0 in their most recent outings, and earlier dismantled Zambia 5-0. Across those five matches, Argentina scored 12 goals and conceded just one, that coming in a 2-1 win over Mauritania. Their only away result in the sequence was a 2-0 win in Angola.

Algeria's form is more mixed but contains some notable results. Petkovic's side won four and drew one of their last five matches, with their most recent game a 4-0 win over Bolivia. The standout result was a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands, while a 7-0 thrashing of Guatemala showed their attacking potential. Their only defeat in the period was a 2-0 loss to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Algeria scored 12 goals and conceded two across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match ALG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Argentina 4 - 3 Algeria 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited in the available data. The only previous meeting on record is a friendly played on June 5, 2007, which Argentina won 4-3. That single contest is the extent of the documented history between the two nations.

Standings

In Group J, Algeria currently sit top of the table, with Argentina in second place ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: