Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Today's game between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ararat Armenia host AZ Alkmaar at the Republican Stadium – Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan in the UEFA Europa League, with both sides carrying pressure into a fixture that matters at the wrong end of the table.

Ararat come into this match under coach Tulipa with a mixed run of results. Their most recent Europa League outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Jagiellonia Bialystok, and before that they were beaten 4-1 by Sparta Prague, exposing a fragility in European competition that Tulipa will need to address.

Domestically, the Armenian side have shown more resilience. A 1-0 win over BKMA in their last Premier League outing gave them a confidence boost, though a draw with Alashkert FC earlier in the month showed their inconsistency has not fully disappeared.

AZ Alkmaar arrive in Yerevan under Leeroy Echteld having won their last Europa League match 2-1 against Hapoel Beer Sheva. That result will have steadied nerves after an earlier group stage defeat to Sunderland left them needing points.

In the Eredivisie, AZ's form has been uneven. A 2-0 loss to Feyenoord was followed by a 2-2 draw with Cambuur in their most recent domestic outing, suggesting Echteld's side have not yet found full consistency across competitions.

With both clubs positioned in the lower reaches of the Europa League standings, this fixture carries genuine weight for either side's prospects of advancing. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar live.

How to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ararat Armenia are managed by Tulipa for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and lineup details will be added closer to kick-off.

AZ Alkmaar head coach Leeroy Echteld takes charge of the away side in Yerevan. As with Ararat, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and squad updates are expected nearer to the start of the match.

Form

Ararat Armenia have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over BKMA in the Armenian Premier League, though they were beaten 3-1 by Jagiellonia Bialystok in their previous Europa League outing. Earlier in the run, a 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague in Europe contrasted with a 3-1 win over Shirak domestically. Across those five matches, Ararat scored six goals and conceded nine.

AZ Alkmaar have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Cambuur in the Eredivisie, while their previous result was a 2-1 Europa League win over Hapoel Beer Sheva. AZ also recorded a 1-0 league win over Telstar during that stretch, with their two defeats coming against Feyenoord and Sunderland. They scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, Ararat Armenia sit deep in the lower half of the table, while AZ Alkmaar are not far above them, leaving both clubs with work to do if they want to reach the positions required to progress in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: