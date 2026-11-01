How to watch Angel City FC vs Boston Legacy FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Match Preview

NWSL - Game Week 28 1 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Angel City FC host Boston Legacy FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides arriving in contrasting circumstances and with very different objectives on the night.

Leif Gunnar Smerud's Angel City have been one of the more consistent sides in the league recently, picking up four wins from their last five outings. They come into this match off the back of a 2-0 win over Bay FC and will be looking to consolidate their position in the upper half of the table.

Boston Legacy FC, managed by Filipa Patao, arrive in Los Angeles with momentum of a different kind. Back-to-back wins over Racing Louisville and Portland Thorns have steadied the ship after earlier setbacks, though their league position means points remain a pressing need.

The gap between these two sides in the standings gives this fixture a clear dynamic: Angel City will be looking to extend their good run, while Boston need a result to keep their push up the table alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture, including kick-off time and live stream information.

Team news & squads