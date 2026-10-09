World Cup Qualification UEFA - Semi Finals 9 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Albania and Wales will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

Albania vs Wales is available to watch live in the UK. BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Wales are both carrying the match, with the BBC Sport Website also offering a live stream option. Links to watch are listed below.





Albania and Wales meet again in UEFA World Cup Qualification, continuing a rivalry that has produced sharply contrasting fortunes for the two sides across their recent meetings in the same competition.

Wales arrive in strong form, having lost just one of their last five qualification matches. Their recent results paint a picture of a side that has found consistency at the right moment in the campaign.

Albania, by contrast, have been on a difficult run. Three defeats in five matches, including two heavy losses to Wales earlier in this qualification cycle, have put them in a position where they need a result to stay relevant in the group.

The Albanians did show signs of recovery with a 5-2 win over Montenegro in their most recent fixture, which will provide some confidence heading into this match. Whether that momentum holds against a Wales side that has already beaten them twice this campaign remains to be seen.

Wales have the psychological edge coming in, having won both previous meetings in this qualification round, including a 4-0 victory that will linger in Albanian memories. Their away record in this group has been particularly strong.

For viewers in Wales and across the UK, this fixture is available to watch live. Details on how to tune in are below.

How to watch Albania vs Wales with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Albania ahead of this fixture is yet to be confirmed, with no coach, probable lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Wales are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No lineup, injury list, or suspension news has been released for the away side. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Albania head into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five qualification outings. Their most recent result was an encouraging 5-2 victory over Montenegro, and they also held Czechia to a 1-1 draw. Those brighter moments, though, sit alongside three defeats, including a 1-5 loss to Czechia and two defeats to Wales in this same qualification campaign. Across those five matches, Albania have scored 11 goals but conceded 14, reflecting a side that can create chances but remains vulnerable defensively.

Wales have been considerably more consistent, winning three and drawing one of their last five matches, with only a single draw against Montenegro interrupting an otherwise dominant run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Czechia, and they also recorded a 6-1 victory over Montenegro earlier in the campaign. Wales have scored 15 goals across those five fixtures while conceding just four, underlining their attacking output and defensive solidity in this group.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in this qualification cycle, and Wales have won both matches convincingly. The more recent encounter ended 0-1 to Wales in a game played in April 2026, with Albania as the home side. Before that, Wales won 4-0 when the fixture was played on their own turf. Across the two meetings, Wales have scored five goals and conceded none, giving them a clean sweep of the head-to-head record between these teams in this competition.

Standings

Women's League B Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Wales WAL 6 4 2 0 17 5 +12 14 W D W W W 2 Czechia CZE 6 3 2 1 18 8 +10 11 L D W W W 3 Albania ALB 6 2 1 3 9 14 -5 7 W D L L L 4 Montenegro MON 6 0 1 5 6 23 -17 1 L D L L L Possible relegation Relegation

In the Women's League B Group 1 standings, Wales currently occupy first place while Albania sit third, reflecting the gap in form and results between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Albania vs Wales today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: