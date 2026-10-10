Watch today's Al Shabab vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 11 Oct 2026 - 14:00 SHG Arena

Today's game between Al Shabab and Al-Taawoun will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Al Shabab host Al-Taawoun at SHG Arena in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Thomas Letsch's Al Shabab arrive without a win in their last five league matches, a run that has left them in a precarious position in the standings. Three draws and two defeats tell a story of a side struggling to convert possession into points.

Al-Taawoun's situation is more alarming. Vuk Rasovic's side have collected just one point from their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats including a 6-0 thrashing by Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

The visitors have conceded nine goals and scored four in that five-match stretch, numbers that point to a defence under serious strain.

Al Shabab's recent record against Al-Taawoun offers some encouragement for the hosts. They put five past their opponents in May 2026, and have won two of the last five head-to-head meetings.

How to watch Al Shabab vs Al-Taawoun with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Shabab are managed by Thomas Letsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. The club's probable lineup has not been released, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Al-Taawoun head coach Vuk Rasovic is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Al Shabab have not won any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Al-Fayha, and they also drew 1-1 with Al Hazem and 3-3 with Al Riyadh during this run. Defeats came against Al Kholood (2-1) and Al Hilal (0-2). Across those five matches, Al Shabab scored six goals and conceded eight.

Al-Taawoun have fared worse, winning none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only point came from a 1-1 draw with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two. In the Saudi Pro League, they lost 0-6 to Al Hilal, 1-0 to Al Hazem, 0-0 drew with Al Fateh, and lost 2-1 to Al Nassr. The visitors have scored four goals and conceded nine across this five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on 3 May 2026, when Al Shabab beat Al-Taawoun 5-1 at SHG Arena in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the Saudi Pro League, Al Shabab have won twice and Al-Taawoun have won twice, with one draw, and the aggregate scoreline across those five games reflects a competitive if inconsistent rivalry.

Standings

Al Shabab sit 14th in the Saudi Pro League table, while Al-Taawoun are placed 17th. Both clubs are in the lower half of the standings, making this a fixture with direct implications for their respective battles to move away from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Shabab vs Al-Taawoun today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: