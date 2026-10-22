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Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 23 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Al Quadsiah vs Al Hilal Match Preview

Al Qadsiah host Al Hilal at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in the Saudi Pro League, with the league's top two sides set to face each other in a fixture that carries genuine title implications at this stage of the season.

Al Qadsiah arrive in strong form under Brendan Rodgers. Their most recent league win came on matchday ten, a 1-0 victory over Al-Taawoun settled by Tijjani Reijnders deep into stoppage time, and they currently sit top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

The visitors have been relentless. Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal head into this fixture second in the table, having won their last five matches across all competitions without defeat. They beat Al Hazem 1-0 in the league just days ago and dismantled Al-Taawoun 6-0 earlier in the campaign.

Al Qadsiah's attacking options are well stocked. Matteo Retegui leads the scoring charts among their forwards with six goals, while Reijnders and Julian Quiones have each contributed five and four respectively, giving Rodgers multiple avenues to goal.

For Al Hilal, Gabriel Martinelli has been the standout attacker with five league goals, supported by Ollie Watkins and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The depth of Inzaghi's squad has been a consistent advantage throughout the early weeks of the season.

Head-to-head meetings between these clubs have been tight in recent years, with two 2-2 draws in their last two encounters suggesting neither side holds a clear psychological edge over the other.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Form

Al Qadsiah have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League, and they also put five past Al Kholood without reply in an earlier league fixture. Across those five games, Al Qadsiah have shown consistent defensive solidity alongside a productive attack.

Al Hilal have won all five of their most recent matches, keeping a clean sheet in three of them. They beat Al Hazem 1-0 in their last league outing and defeated Al-Sadd 2-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their 6-0 demolition of Al-Taawoun earlier in the campaign remains the most emphatic result in this run, and Inzaghi's side have conceded just three goals across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on 29 January 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Hilal hold an edge with two wins to Al Qadsiah's one, and two matches have finished level. The aggregate scoreline across those five games reflects how competitive this rivalry has become in recent seasons.