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Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 09:20 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

The game between Al Qadsiah and Al-Fayha will kick off at 2:20pm on 27 November 2026.

Al Qadsiah host Al-Fayha in a Saudi Pro League fixture at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar.

The hosts arrive in second place in the table, with Brendan Rodgers in charge of a side that has been scoring freely.

Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 24. That followed a 5-0 victory over Al-Gharafa in the same competition and a 6-0 league win away at Al Riyadh.

Al-Fayha sit 13th and are managed by Fabio Carille. Their form has been uneven, with a 4-1 win over Al-Faisaly on October 31 sitting alongside defeats to Al Ahli and Al Khaleej.

The visitors have also drawn with Al Hazem and Al Riyadh in their last five league games, so they will look to build on the Al-Faisaly result.

Here is what we know about the match details and how to follow the action.

Form

Al Qadsiah have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games, a W-D-L record of 3-1-1. Their latest result was a 5-1 win over Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the AFC Champions League Elite.

They also beat Al-Gharafa 5-0 and Al Riyadh 6-0 in that run, and drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd. Their only defeat was 3-2 against Al Hilal. In total they scored 17 goals and conceded six.

Al-Fayha have won one, drawn two and lost two, a W-D-L record of 1-2-2. They beat Al-Faisaly 4-1 most recently, and drew 2-2 with Al Hazem before that. They lost 3-2 to Al Ahli and 2-0 to Al Khaleej, and scored 11 goals while conceding 9.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 2-1 win for Al Qadsiah away at Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on May 9, 2026. Al Qadsiah also won 5-0 at home in the league on January 14, 2026.

Across the five meetings listed, Al Qadsiah have won four and Al-Fayha one, a 2-1 home victory in April 2025. Al Qadsiah scored 11 goals to Al-Fayha's 5 in those matches.

Standings