Watch today's Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Al Diriyah will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

Al Nassr host Al Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday, October 9, in Matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season.

Ange Postecoglou's side return to domestic action after the international break carrying real defensive concerns. A 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite before the break was their heaviest loss of the season, and the backline will need to be sharper here.

Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League table and will be eager to close the gap on the sides above them. Dropping points at home to a team in the bottom half of the standings is not something Postecoglou can afford.

Al Diriyah arrive under Bruno Lage in eighth place, having shown enough in recent weeks to cause problems. They have not been beaten in their last two league outings and will look to make the most of any defensive uncertainty in the home side.

The visitors drew 0-0 with Abha in their most recent match and have shown defensive resilience across stretches of the campaign, even if consistency has been difficult to maintain.

Both clubs are back in competitive action for the first time since the international break, which followed Saudi Arabia's victory in Gulf Cup 27 under coach Georgios Donis.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ange Postecoglou faces a defensive injury crisis heading into this match, with multiple defensive players unavailable for Al Nassr. Updates on the full extent of those absences are expected closer to kick-off, and the probable starting XI will be confirmed in due course.

Bruno Lage has not reported any significant injury or suspension concerns for Al Diriyah ahead of the trip to Riyadh. Further squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

Al Nassr have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, their biggest loss of the season. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League and beat Abha 2-1. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored seven goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects the defensive vulnerability Postecoglou must address.

Al Diriyah have taken three points from their last five matches, recording one win, two draws and two defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Abha, and they beat Al Fateh 2-1 in their most productive attacking display of this run. They scored four goals and conceded six across the five fixtures, with their 2-0 loss to Al Qadsiah the low point of the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met in the King Cup in August 2026, with Al Nassr winning 4-1 away from home at Al Diriyah. That result represents the only recorded meeting between the sides in the available data. Al Nassr claimed a commanding victory on that occasion, scoring four times to establish a clear head-to-head advantage.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr sit third and Al Diriyah eighth, meaning the home side carry the weight of expectation as a title-contending club facing a mid-table opponent.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: