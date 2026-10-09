Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 09:50 King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

Today's game between Al Kholood and Al Qadsiah will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 14:50.

Gemini

Al Kholood host Al Qadsiah at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah in a Saudi Pro League fixture on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

Des Buckingham's Al Kholood come into this match in mixed form, sitting seventh in the league table. They have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, but a 2-0 defeat to Al Riyadh was their most recent outing.

Al Qadsiah arrive in stronger shape. Brendan Rodgers has his side placed fourth in the standings, and they have put together a run of three wins from their last four competitive matches, including a 3-2 victory over Al Ahli.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs leans firmly in Al Qadsiah's favour. Their most recent meeting ended in a 1-4 victory for Al Qadsiah at King Abdullah Stadium in March 2026, and the visitors have dominated this fixture across recent seasons.

For Al Kholood, home advantage offers their clearest route back into contention. Al Qadsiah, though, travel to Buraydah with confidence and a squad that has been scoring freely.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah live.

How to watch Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Kholood are managed by Des Buckingham, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Al Qadsiah are led by Brendan Rodgers, and similarly, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the visiting squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Al Kholood have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Al Riyadh, which followed a 2-1 win over Al Shabab. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Al-Fayha, beat Al Ahli 3-1, and drew 1-1 with Al Diriyah. Buckingham's side scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Al Qadsiah have been in sharper form, winning three of their last five competitive matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also beat Al Ahli 3-2 and Al Diriyah 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League. A 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq was their only dropped points in the league during this spell. Rodgers' side scored 11 goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Al Qadsiah have been dominant in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent fixture, played in March 2026, ended in a 1-4 win for Al Qadsiah at King Abdullah Stadium. Before that, Al Qadsiah won 4-0 and 4-1 in consecutive home matches against Al Kholood in November 2025 and May 2025, while Al Kholood's only win across the last four recorded meetings came in December 2024, when they hosted Al Qadsiah and lost 0-3. Al Qadsiah have won all four of the fixtures in the dataset, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two.

Standings

Al Qadsiah's fourth-place position puts them among the Saudi Pro League's leading pack, while Al Kholood sit seventh and need points to close the gap on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: