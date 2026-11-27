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Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 07:15 Al Hazem Club Stadium

The game between Al Hazem and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 12:15pm on 28 November 2026.

Al Hazem welcome Al Nassr to Al Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass for a Saudi Pro League fixture on Saturday, November 28.

The hosts sit 14th in the table and are looking for their first win in a run of five league games. They lost 4-2 to Al Khaleej in their latest outing and have taken only two points from their last five.

Al Nassr arrive third and in good heart after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot and Joao Felix added a spectacular second, a back-heeled volley that drew attention far beyond Saudi Arabia.

Ange Postecoglou's side had lost 3-1 to Al Ahli in the league on November 20, so the response in Asia was welcome. Al Nassr also have a strong record against this opponent, winning 4-0 and 2-0 in their last two league meetings.

Jalel Kadri's Al Hazem will need a far sharper defensive display than in recent weeks. They have conceded 10 goals in their last five league matches.

Form

Al Hazem have won none of their last five Saudi Pro League games, with one win-draw-loss record of 0-2-3. They lost 4-2 to Al Khaleej in their latest match and 1-0 to Al Hilal three games before that.

They also lost 3-2 to Al Fateh and drew 2-2 with Al-Fayha and 1-1 with Neom. In total they scored 10 goals and conceded 12 across the five matches.

Al Nassr have won three of their last five, losing one, for a 4-0-1 record in all competitions listed. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they lost 3-1 to Al Ahli before that. They also beat Pakhtakor Tashkent 6-2 and Al Kholood 5-3, and won 3-1 at Al-Faisaly. That adds up to 17 goals scored and 10 conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting came in the Saudi Pro League on February 21, 2026, when Al Nassr beat Al Hazem 4-0. Al Nassr have won four of the last five meetings, with the other finishing as a 4-4 draw in February 2024.

Al Nassr scored 17 goals across the five games to Al Hazem's six. Their other wins came 2-0 in October 2025, 2-1 in the King Cup in September 2024 and 5-1 in September 2023.

Standings