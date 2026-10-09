Watch today's Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 10:55 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

Today's game between Al Fateh FC and Al Ahli will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 15:55.

Gemini

Al Fateh host Al Ahli at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf on Friday, October 9, in Matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27.

Al Fateh come into this fixture in poor shape. They have failed to win any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, collecting three draws and suffering two defeats, and sit deep in the relegation zone with just three points from seven games.

The pressure on coach Khaled Al-Atawi is mounting. A 4-2 loss to Neom and a 2-1 defeat to Al Diriyah in their two most recent outings underline a side that is leaking goals and struggling to find any momentum.

Al Ahli arrive in a more complex situation. Marino Pusic's side has genuine quality — Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney lead an attack that scored 12 goals across their last five matches — but inconsistency has defined their season so far.

The visitors lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup before the international break, a result that followed a 3-2 league defeat to Al Qadsiah. Pusic's position has come under scrutiny, with reports linking Romanian coach Eduard Iordanescu to the role.

Despite the noise around the dugout, Al Ahli sit sixth in the table and have enough firepower to punish a struggling Al Fateh side. Their league record against this opponent in recent seasons has been dominant.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Fateh vs Al Ahli live.

How to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Fateh are managed by Khaled Al-Atawi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Al Ahli continue under Marino Pusic, with no confirmed injury or suspension details available at this stage. Team news will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Al Fateh have not won any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Neom on September 13, and they also fell 2-1 to Al Diriyah. Across the five matches, they scored three goals and conceded seven, a return that reflects the difficulty of their current run.

Al Ahli's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on September 19, followed by a 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite. On the positive side, they thrashed Al Riyadh 5-0 in the league and beat Al Hazem 3-1. The side scored 12 goals across those five fixtures, showing consistent attacking output despite the mixed results.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 6, 2026, when Al Ahli won 3-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches in the competition, Al Ahli have won three times and Al Fateh twice, with the visitors holding a clear edge in recent history. Al Fateh's last win in the series came on December 26, 2025, a 2-1 home victory.

Standings

Al Fateh sit 15th in the Saudi Pro League, placing them inside the relegation zone and in urgent need of points. Al Ahli are sixth, still within reach of the top spots but needing consistency to mount a genuine title challenge.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: