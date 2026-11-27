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Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 09:20 Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

The game between Al-Ettifaq and Al Hilal will kick off at 2:20pm on 28 November 2026.

Al-Ettifaq host Al Hilal at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam in the Saudi Pro League. The league leaders travel to the Eastern Province to face a side sitting seventh.

Arthur Papas's team come into the game with a mixed run. They have taken a point from a 1-1 draw with Al-Taawoun and beaten Al Kholood 3-0 away, but they also lost 4-1 at home to Al Ittihad.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal arrive after a frustrating night in the AFC Champions League Elite. They drew 2-2 at Neftchi Fargona, a result that left the manager answering questions about his squad selection.

It has been a bumpy spell in Asia for the Saudi giants, but their domestic form has held up. They have beaten Al Qadsiah and Al Fateh in the league in recent weeks and sit top of the table.

Al-Ettifaq will fancy their chances of making life uncomfortable on home soil. The record against Al Hilal says otherwise, though, with the visitors winning each of the last four meetings.

Form

Al-Ettifaq have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent match was a 1-1 draw with Al-Taawoun on October 31. They scored seven goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Their results include a 3-0 away win at Al Kholood and a 4-1 home defeat to Al Ittihad. A 1-0 win at Neom SC was another clean sheet.

Al Hilal have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five in all competitions. Their latest game was a 2-2 draw with Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 23. They scored ten and conceded seven, with a 3-2 win at Al Qadsiah and a 3-1 defeat at Al-Shamal among those results.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 2-0 Al Hilal home win in the Saudi Pro League on February 13, 2026. Across the last five league meetings, Al Hilal have won four and one game was drawn 1-1. Al Hilal scored 13 goals to Al-Ettifaq's two, including a 5-0 win in Dammam in October 2025.

Standings