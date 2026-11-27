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Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 12:30 King Abdullah Sports City

The game between Al Ahli and Al-Taawoun will kick off at 5:30pm on 28 November 2026.

Al Ahli host Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with the home side looking to steady a difficult run.

Al Ahli sit fourth in the table, but results have slipped. They lost 3-2 to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, a defeat that ended their unbeaten start in the competition.

The pressure around coach Marino Pusic has grown. Supporters have called for his dismissal since the 6-1 league loss to Al Shabab, though the club has reportedly kept faith in him.

Al-Taawoun arrive from a different kind of week. Vuk Rasovic's side drew 0-0 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday, extending a steady continental run.

Domestic form is the problem for the visitors, who are 17th in the league. They lost 2-1 to Al Riyadh in their last league outing and drew 1-1 with Al-Ettifaq before that.

Al Ahli have won all five of the most recent meetings between the sides, so Al-Taawoun face a tough task in Jeddah.

Form

Al Ahli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, scoring eight goals and conceding 11. Their latest match was a 3-2 defeat to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite. Before that came a 3-1 league win over Al Nassr, and a 6-1 loss to Al Shabab sits in the middle of the run.

Al-Taawoun have won two, drawn two and lost one, scoring seven and conceding four. They most recently drew 0-0 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two. They beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 and 2-0 in that competition, and lost 2-1 to Al Riyadh in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 2-1 win for Al Ahli away at Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on 11 May 2026. Al Ahli have won all five of the listed meetings, scoring 11 goals to Al-Taawoun's four. Their other wins in the sample came 2-1 and 2-0 at home, plus 4-2 and 1-0 away.

Standings