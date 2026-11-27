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Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Match Details
The game between Al Ahli and Al-Taawoun will kick off at 5:30pm on 28 November 2026.
Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Probable lineups
Manager
- M. Pusic
Al Ahli host Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with the home side looking to steady a difficult run.
Al Ahli sit fourth in the table, but results have slipped. They lost 3-2 to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, a defeat that ended their unbeaten start in the competition.
The pressure around coach Marino Pusic has grown. Supporters have called for his dismissal since the 6-1 league loss to Al Shabab, though the club has reportedly kept faith in him.
Al-Taawoun arrive from a different kind of week. Vuk Rasovic's side drew 0-0 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday, extending a steady continental run.
Domestic form is the problem for the visitors, who are 17th in the league. They lost 2-1 to Al Riyadh in their last league outing and drew 1-1 with Al-Ettifaq before that.
Al Ahli have won all five of the most recent meetings between the sides, so Al-Taawoun face a tough task in Jeddah.
Form
Al Ahli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, scoring eight goals and conceding 11. Their latest match was a 3-2 defeat to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite. Before that came a 3-1 league win over Al Nassr, and a 6-1 loss to Al Shabab sits in the middle of the run.
Al-Taawoun have won two, drawn two and lost one, scoring seven and conceding four. They most recently drew 0-0 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two. They beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 and 2-0 in that competition, and lost 2-1 to Al Riyadh in the league.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting was a 2-1 win for Al Ahli away at Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on 11 May 2026. Al Ahli have won all five of the listed meetings, scoring 11 goals to Al-Taawoun's four. Their other wins in the sample came 2-1 and 2-0 at home, plus 4-2 and 1-0 away.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|13
|10
|1
|2
|34
|12
|+22
|31
W
W
L
W
W
|2
|11
|10
|0
|1
|32
|9
|+23
|30
W
W
W
W
W
|3
|12
|9
|1
|2
|29
|14
|+15
|28
L
W
W
W
W
|4
|12
|7
|4
|1
|21
|11
|+10
|25
D
D
W
W
L
|5
|12
|8
|0
|4
|31
|20
|+11
|24
W
L
W
W
W
|6
|13
|7
|2
|4
|18
|10
|+8
|23
D
W
W
L
L
|7
|12
|5
|4
|3
|18
|17
|+1
|19
D
W
L
W
D
|8
|12
|4
|5
|3
|21
|15
|+6
|17
W
W
W
D
W
|9
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|16
D
L
L
W
D
|10
|13
|3
|6
|4
|15
|21
|-6
|15
L
W
L
W
W
|11
|12
|4
|3
|5
|19
|27
|-8
|15
W
L
L
L
L
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|11
|26
|-15
|12
L
L
W
L
D
|13
|13
|2
|5
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|11
L
W
D
L
L
|14
|13
|2
|5
|6
|15
|26
|-11
|11
D
L
W
L
D
|15
|12
|2
|4
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|10
L
D
L
L
D
|16
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|25
|-14
|9
W
L
L
L
W
|17
|12
|0
|5
|7
|6
|20
|-14
|5
D
L
L
D
L
|18
|12
|0
|3
|9
|7
|20
|-13
|3
L
D
L
L
L