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Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 9 20 Nov 2026 - 12:30 King Abdullah Sports City

Al Ahli and Al Nassr will kick off at 20 Nov 2026 at 17:30.

Match Preview

Al Ahli host Al Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday, November 20, in a rescheduled Matchday 9 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season.

Al Ahli sit sixth in the table and need a strong result to keep pace with the sides above them. Manager Marino Pusic has work to do to stabilise a squad that has shown inconsistency in recent weeks, including a heavy 6-1 defeat to Al Shabab in the league.

Al Nassr arrive in Jeddah in a far more confident mood. Ange Postecoglou's side occupy third place with 28 points and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-2 demolition of Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Al Nassr attack and carries the added motivation of closing in on the 1,000-goal milestone in his career. His presence, alongside Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, gives Al Nassr one of the most potent forward lines in Asian club football.

For Al Ahli, Firas Al-Buraikan returns from the AFC Player of the Year ceremony in Kuala Lumpur and is expected to be available ahead of kick-off. The hosts will look to Edouard Spircean and Francisco Trincao to provide the creativity needed to trouble a well-organised visiting defence.

Both clubs have recent history to settle. Al Nassr won the last meeting between these sides 2-0 in April, but Al Ahli claimed a 3-2 victory at home in January. Goals have rarely been in short supply when these two meet.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings