League One - Game Week 7 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 The Cherry Red Records Stadium

Today's game between AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes Dons will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can also stream the match through NowTV.

AFC Wimbledon host Milton Keynes Dons at The Cherry Red Records Stadium in a League One fixture that carries extra weight given the history between these two London-area clubs.

Johnnie Jackson's side come into this match in decent shape, sitting seventh in the table after winning three of their last five league outings. Their recent form at home has been a strong foundation, and they will be looking to build on back-to-back League One wins.

MK Dons, managed by Paul Warne, find themselves in a difficult position down in 20th place. A run of three draws and one defeat in their last four League One games has left them searching for a result that can pull them away from the lower reaches of the table.

The contrast in league positions adds a sharp edge to this fixture. Wimbledon will be confident of extending their strong home record, while Warne's men badly need points to arrest their slide.

For supporters unable to attend The Cherry Red Records Stadium, here is everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons live.

How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Milton Keynes Dons with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Johnnie Jackson has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for AFC Wimbledon. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Paul Warne is similarly without a confirmed lineup for MK Dons, with no injury or suspension news currently available. Team news for the visitors will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

AFC Wimbledon have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 League One win over Doncaster Rovers on September 12, following a 2-0 victory away at Bromley days earlier. Their only blemish in that run was a 4-1 home defeat to Burton Albion, though that result has not derailed their overall momentum. Across those five games, Wimbledon scored five goals and conceded eight.

MK Dons have drawn three, lost one, and won none of their last five League One games. Their most recent fixture ended 1-1 at home to Peterborough United, and they also drew 3-3 with Wycombe Wanderers on September 5. Their sole defeat in that stretch was a 3-1 loss to Wigan Athletic. The Dons have scored six goals and conceded nine across those five outings, and they are yet to record a win in this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in a League Two fixture at Stadium MK in January 2025. In the four matches before that, AFC Wimbledon have had the better of the rivalry, winning three times to MK Dons' one. Wimbledon's most emphatic result in this dataset was a 3-0 home win in League Two in September 2024.

Standings

In League One, AFC Wimbledon currently sit seventh, while MK Dons are placed 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Milton Keynes Dons today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: