Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Subscription and access details are available through Sky's official channels.





AFC Bournemouth host Sunderland at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Marco Rose's side come into this match on the back of a commanding 3-0 Europa League win over Sturm Graz, a result that will have lifted spirits considerably after a bruising 5-1 defeat at Chelsea in the league. The Cherries have shown they can perform across competitions, and a home crowd on the south coast gives them every reason to expect a positive afternoon.

Sunderland arrive in mixed form. Regis Le Bris's side claimed a 1-2 Europa League win at Torreense in midweek, but their Premier League record tells a more difficult story — three defeats in their last five top-flight outings, including a 5-3 loss to Manchester City and a 0-2 reverse at Brighton.

Both clubs sit in the lower reaches of the Premier League table, with Sunderland in 17th and Bournemouth in 18th, making this a fixture that neither side can afford to treat lightly.

The head-to-head record between these clubs at this level is recent and tight. Their last Premier League meeting ended 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in February 2026, while Sunderland won 3-2 when the sides met at the Stadium of Light in November 2025.

With European commitments draining squad depth and league positions demanding attention, this is a match where both managers will be looking for a response from their players.

TV channel and live stream details for AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland are listed below.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose has injury concerns to manage heading into this fixture. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Veljko Milosavljevic are all listed as unavailable for the Cherries, with no suspensions currently affecting the squad. Rose's projected XI features Djordje Petrovic in goal, with Adrien Truffert, Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, and James Hill forming the back line, and Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson leading the attacking threat.

Regis Le Bris is without Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, and Thomas Meunier through injury, though Sunderland carry no suspensions into the match. The away side's projected lineup includes Robin Roefs in goal, a back five of Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Trai Hume, Kevin Danso, and Noah Sadiki, with Granit Xhaka operating in midfield alongside Luke O'Nien and Enzo Le Fee, and Wilson Isidor leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bournemouth carry a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Europa League win over Sturm Graz, which followed a 5-1 Premier League defeat at Chelsea. Earlier in the run, they beat Real Sociedad 2-1 away in Europe and drew 2-2 with Brentford in the league. Rose's side have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Sunderland have a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Europa League win at Torreense, which came after a 0-2 Premier League loss to Brighton. The Black Cats also suffered a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City during that stretch, though wins against AZ Alkmaar in Europe and Hull City in the Carabao Cup demonstrate they can produce results across competitions. Sunderland have scored five goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League in February 2026. Before that, Sunderland won 3-2 at home in November 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches in all competitions, the record includes two Sunderland wins, one Bournemouth win, and two draws, with the three most recent meetings all coming in the current era of Premier League football.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Bournemouth currently sit 18th and Sunderland are in 17th, with both clubs in the lower half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: