Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on HBO Max. Subscribers can stream the match through their existing packages.





AFC Bournemouth host Sturm Graz at the Vitality Stadium in a Europa League group stage fixture, with Marco Rose's side looking to build momentum in continental competition.

The Cherries come into this match on the back of a difficult run in the Premier League. A 5-1 defeat at Chelsea last time out was a sobering result, with Bournemouth conceding twice inside the first three minutes at Stamford Bridge. Rose's side will be eager to respond on home soil.

Bournemouth's European form tells a different story. Their 1-2 victory away at Real Sociedad showed the Cherries are capable of performing on the continental stage, and that result underlines why they remain competitive despite domestic setbacks.

Sturm Graz arrive in good domestic form. Fabio Ingolitsch's side beat Austria Wien 2-0 in the Austrian Bundesliga on October 10, continuing a run that also includes a 2-1 win over LASK. They drew 0-0 with Rennes in their previous Europa League outing, so they will be looking for a first European win of the campaign.

The two clubs have not met before in competitive football, making this a fresh test for both sides at different stages of their respective seasons.

Bournemouth currently sit 10th in the Europa League standings while Sturm Graz occupy 17th, giving the home side the edge on paper heading into this fixture.

For supporters wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth have not confirmed their probable starting lineup for this fixture, and no specific injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of the match. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as Marco Rose confirms his squad.

Sturm Graz are similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with coach Fabio Ingolitsch yet to reveal his selection. Full team news will be updated when official information becomes available.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League. Earlier in the run, they recorded a 1-2 Europa League win at Real Sociedad and a 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City. Bournemouth have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games, though back-to-back league losses will be a concern for Rose.

Sturm Graz arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga win over Austria Wien. They also beat LASK 2-1 in the league and won a club friendly 3-1 against Floridsdorfer AC, though a 3-0 league defeat to Salzburg and a 0-0 Europa League draw with Rennes show inconsistency in their level.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous competitive meetings between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz are on record in the provided data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

In the Europa League, AFC Bournemouth currently sit 10th while Sturm Graz are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: