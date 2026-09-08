Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Lincoln City will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Lincoln City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Details on how to access the broadcast are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth return to Vitality Stadium for a Carabao Cup fixture against Lincoln City, offering Marco Rose's side a chance to build momentum in cup competition after a mixed start to their Premier League campaign.

Bournemouth arrive into this one having drawn their last two league outings, including a 2-2 result at Newcastle United on Matchday 3 that extended a damaging trend of surrendering leads. Rose's men have yet to win in the Premier League this season, taking two points from a possible nine.

Lincoln City come into this fixture from the Championship, where Chris Cohen's side have shown resilience across their opening weeks. A win at Bolton Wanderers was followed by draws against Blackburn Rovers and Southampton, suggesting a squad capable of competing at this level.

The Carabao Cup offers both managers an opportunity to rotate and assess squad depth. For Bournemouth, a home tie against Championship opposition is an occasion they will be expected to navigate.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Lincoln City live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Lincoln City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth are managed by Marco Rose for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off once confirmed.

Lincoln City are led by Chris Cohen. As with Bournemouth, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data is available at this stage, and further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Bournemouth's last five matches produce one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League, while a 1-1 draw at Everton preceded that. A 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on the opening Premier League matchday remains their only league loss in that run. Stripping out pre-season friendlies, the Cherries have scored six and conceded six across their three competitive fixtures.

Lincoln City's last five matches yield one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Southampton in the Championship, following a goalless draw at Blackburn Rovers. A 1-3 defeat to Portsmouth is the low point of that run, though a 0-1 win at Bolton Wanderers and a 1-4 Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool indicate Cohen's side can produce results when the conditions suit them.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 10, 2010, when Lincoln City won 2-1 at home against Bournemouth in League Two. Across the five recorded meetings, both clubs have claimed two wins apiece, with one draw. Bournemouth's heaviest win in the series was a 5-2 home victory in May 2003, also in League Two.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: