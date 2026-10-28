Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Bournemouth vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Details on how to access the broadcast are listed below.

Bournemouth host Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Marco Rose's side looking to carry their exceptional recent form into a domestic cup run.

The Cherries arrive at this fixture in formidable shape. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a stunning 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League and a 3-0 Europa League win over AC Milan. Bournemouth have looked dangerous in attack and organised at the back during this run.

Aston Villa arrive under Unai Emery with momentum of their own. Villa have won four of their last five matches, including a 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City and a 6-0 demolition of Fenerbahce in the Champions League. They head to the south coast in confident form.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds further intrigue. Recent meetings have been close, with Villa holding a narrow edge, though Bournemouth's current form suggests this will be a genuinely competitive cup tie.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of this Carabao Cup fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Manager Marco Rose is expected to provide an update closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa are similarly yet to confirm their squad news for this cup tie. Unai Emery has not released details on injuries or suspensions ahead of the match at the Vitality Stadium. Further team news updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just once in that period. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, following a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan. The Cherries' only defeat in this run came against Chelsea, where they lost 5-1. They have scored 11 goals across these five matches.

Aston Villa have also won four of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City, and they recorded a 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce during this stretch. Villa drew 2-2 with Brentford in their only dropped points across these five fixtures, scoring 14 goals in total.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 Premier League draw at the Vitality Stadium in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Aston Villa hold the stronger record, most notably winning 4-0 at Villa Park in November 2025 and 3-1 at home in April 2024. Bournemouth's solitary win in this run came via a 1-0 result at the Vitality Stadium in May 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: