Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and AC Milan will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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In the United Kingdom, Bournemouth vs AC Milan is available to watch live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming access through HBO Max.

Bournemouth host AC Milan at the Vitality Stadium in the Europa League, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a compelling continental fixture on the South Coast.

Marco Rose's Cherries have found their footing in Europe, going into this match unbeaten in the group stages after a 2-1 away win against Real Sociedad and a commanding 3-0 home victory over Sturm Graz. Domestically, the picture has been more turbulent, though a 2-0 win over Sunderland last weekend finally lifted them out of the Premier League drop zone.

For AC Milan, Ruben Amorim's side arrive in Bournemouth sitting fourth in Serie A and in strong domestic form, having beaten Atalanta 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the San Siro at the weekend. Their Europa League campaign has been uneven, however — an opening 2-0 home defeat to Benfica was followed by a resounding 4-0 win away to Salzburg.

Milan's preparations have been disrupted by a damaging injury double. Striker Goncalo Ramos has been ruled out after suffering a calf muscle overload in training, while winger Samuel Chukwueze has also been withdrawn from the squad with a hip problem that could keep him sidelined for several months.

With Ramos unavailable, teenage forward Francesco Camarda is expected to lead the Milan attack, marking his second consecutive start in European competition this season. The 18-year-old has made three appearances across all competitions but is yet to register a goal contribution.

On the home side, Bournemouth received a significant boost with the news that 20-year-old forward Eli Junior Kroupi has returned to first-team training. The France Under-21 international, who finished last season as the club's top scorer with 13 league goals, has been absent since fracturing a metatarsal during pre-season. Rose has hinted the forward could be available for a cameo, though he is not registered for European competition.

TV channel and live stream information for this Europa League fixture is listed below.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match. Team news updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim is without striker Goncalo Ramos, who has been ruled out after suffering a calf muscle overload in training. Winger Samuel Chukwueze is also unavailable after sustaining a hip injury, with initial indications pointing to a lengthy absence. Francesco Camarda is expected to start in attack in Ramos' absence. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will follow ahead of kick-off.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing the other two. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland, and they also claimed a 3-0 home victory over Sturm Graz in the Europa League during that run. The two defeats came against Chelsea, who beat them 5-1, and Liverpool, who won 1-0. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored eight goals and conceded seven.

AC Milan have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta, and they also recorded a 4-0 away win against Salzburg in the Europa League. The one defeat in that run was a 2-0 home loss to Benfica. Milan scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Bournemouth and AC Milan in the available data is a club friendly played on 3 September 2016, which Milan won 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. With just one match on record, no broader pattern can be established from historical meetings between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Bournemouth currently sit fifth while AC Milan are placed sixteenth — meaning the Cherries hold a clear advantage in the table heading into this fixture, with Milan in need of points to improve their continental position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: