EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Wham Stadium

Today's game between Accrington Stanley and Sunderland Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

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The match is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Accrington Stanley host Sunderland Academy at the Wham Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make their mark in Northern Group A.

Stanley come into this fixture in mixed League Two form, picking up just one win from their last five competitive outings. A 3-2 victory over Crawley Town offered a glimpse of their attacking potential, but defeats to Barnet and Walsall in that same run have kept the pressure on.

Sunderland's academy side arrive off the back of strong Premier Reserve League 1 results. Back-to-back wins over Norwich City Academy and Ipswich Academy, both by convincing margins, suggest a group in confident form heading into this EFL Trophy assignment.

The EFL Trophy gives younger players and fringe squad members a chance to compete for meaningful silverware, and Sunderland's academy will be eager to test themselves against senior opposition.

For Accrington, home advantage at the Wham Stadium matters. A strong showing here could help settle a squad that has looked inconsistent in the league so far this season.

Read on to find out where to watch Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland Academy, including the TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Accrington Stanley ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland Academy have also not released squad details at this stage. Updates on availability and the projected XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Accrington Stanley have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five matches in League Two. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Newport County, while a 3-2 win over Crawley Town stands as their best result in that run. They also drew 2-2 with Grimsby Town and suffered defeats to Barnet and Walsall, both by a 3-2 scoreline. Across those five games, Stanley scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Sunderland Academy have won three and lost two of their last five matches in the Premier Reserve League 1. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Norwich City Academy, following a 4-2 victory over Ipswich Academy the week before. A heavy 5-1 defeat to Brentford Academy disrupted what had otherwise been a productive run that included a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest Academy. They scored 15 goals across those five fixtures while conceding 12.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Accrington Stanley and Sunderland Academy.

Standings

Northern Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Accrington Stanley ACC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Salford City SAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sheffield Wednesday SHW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sunderland Academy SAC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group A of the EFL Trophy, Accrington Stanley currently sit at the top of the table, while Sunderland Academy are in fourth place. That gap means Stanley have more to protect, but Sunderland's academy will be looking to close ground with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: