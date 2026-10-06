EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 6 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Wham Stadium

Today's game between Accrington Stanley and Salford City will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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Accrington Stanley vs Salford City will be broadcast live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Accrington Stanley host Salford City at the Wham Stadium in Accrington in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Northern Group A.

Accrington arrive in decent shape after back-to-back positive results in League Two. A 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town on October 3 was their most recent outing, and they head into this fixture with some confidence after drawing with Swindon Town the week before.

Their EFL Trophy campaign has also shown promise. A 3-3 draw with Sunderland Academy last month, which they won, demonstrated that Stanley can produce in this competition even when games are tight.

Salford come into this match on the back of a 1-0 League Two win over Fleetwood Town, their second consecutive victory in the fourth tier. The Ammies have been sharp in front of goal recently, putting four past Oldham Athletic in a dominant away performance.

In the EFL Trophy, though, Salford were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday, so they will be eager to get back on track in the group stage and keep their qualification hopes alive.

With both clubs sitting in the middle of the Northern Group A table, this fixture carries real weight for their respective progression prospects. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Accrington Stanley vs Salford City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Accrington Stanley is not yet confirmed, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup currently available. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Salford City's squad information is similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or projected starting XI provided. Check back nearer the fixture for the latest on both sides.

Form

Accrington Stanley head into this match with a recent record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 League Two victory over Cheltenham Town, and they also picked up a win against Sunderland Academy in the EFL Trophy after a 3-3 draw. The one blemish in that run was a 2-1 home defeat to Barnet. Stanley have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five outings, showing a reasonable attacking output.

Salford City have been in strong form, winning three of their last five matches. The standout result was a 4-1 away win at Oldham Athletic in League Two, and they followed that with a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town. Their only defeat in that period came in the EFL Trophy against Sheffield Wednesday. Salford have scored nine goals in five games, though they have also conceded seven, suggesting open contests are a theme in their recent fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these two clubs have been closely contested. The most recent fixture, played in February 2026 in League Two, ended 1-0 to Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is fairly balanced, with each side claiming victories and goals shared across the series. The two clubs have met regularly in League Two, and narrow margins have defined most of their recent encounters.

Standings

Northern Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sheffield Wednesday SHW 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Accrington Stanley ACC 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 2 W 3 Sunderland Academy SAC 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 L 4 Salford City SAL 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group A of the EFL Trophy, Accrington Stanley currently sit second while Salford City are fourth. Both clubs remain in contention, but the gap between them means this fixture has direct implications for who advances from the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Accrington Stanley vs Salford City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: