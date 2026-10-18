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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoAtalanta
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How to watch today's AC Milan vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Atalanta
AC Milan
Atalanta
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 7
San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Atalanta will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 17:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Milan vs Atalanta is available to watch live on the channels and streaming platforms listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 1

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

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Milan host Atalanta at San Siro in Serie A, with both clubs arriving on the back of contrasting European midweek results that set the tone for what promises to be a charged Sunday afternoon.

Ruben Amorim's side put on their most complete performance of the season just days ago, dismantling Salzburg 4-0 in the Europa League. Alphadjo Cisse stole the headlines with a historic hat-trick, becoming the youngest Italian to score a European treble, while Gonçalo Ramos added a late fourth to complete a dominant display.

The result will lift spirits at San Siro after a frustrating 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in the league, and Amorim will be encouraged by the depth his squad showed. Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, and Davide Bartesaghi all impressed in Austria, pushing their cases for greater involvement in the weeks ahead.

Atalanta arrive in Milan having opened their Conference League campaign with a 3-1 win over Pafos, though the night was not without cost. Jack Raspadori scored from the penalty spot on his European debut for the club before pulling up with a muscular injury after just 21 minutes, adding to an already stretched squad for Maurizio Sarri.

In Serie A, the Bergamaschi sit in mid-table and will be eager to climb. They have shown they can hurt teams on the break, but their injury list continues to grow at an inconvenient time.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Milan vs Atalanta live.

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How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Atalanta Probable lineups

4-3-3
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
page.match.formation.title
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
4-2-3-1
M. MaignanM. MaignanP. EstupinanP. EstupinanS. PavlovicS. PavlovicK. De WinterK. De WinterM. GilaM. GilaL. ModricL. ModricY. MusahY. MusahA. RabiotA. RabiotG. RamosG. RamosC. PulisicC. PulisicA. CisseA. CisseM. CarnesecchiM. CarnesecchiL. BernasconiL. BernasconiT. KristensenT. KristensenD. ZappacostaD. ZappacostaS. KolasinacS. KolasinacN. ZalewskiN. ZalewskiM. PasalicM. PasalicEdersonEdersonC. De KetelaereC. De KetelaereJ. RoweJ. RoweG. ScamaccaG. Scamacca
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
4-3-3
AC Milan

Starting XI

Atalanta

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • M. Sarri

Amorim must manage without Pietro Terracciano, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Matteo Gabbia through injury. The projected XI includes Mike Maignan in goal, with Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Mario Gila in defence, Adrien Rabiot, Yunus Musah, Pervis Estupinan, and Diego Moreira in midfield, and Samuel Chukwueze, Christian Pulisic, and Gonçalo Ramos leading the attack.

Sarri faces a longer injury list, with Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou, Thomas Pompei, Giorgio Scalvini, Raoul Bellanova, and Kamaldeen Sulemana all sidelined. Raspadori's muscular problem, picked up against Pafos, is the latest blow. Eljif Elmas is suspended. Sarri's projected XI features Marco Carnesecchi in goal, with Nicola Zalewski, Thomas Kristensen, Davide Zappacosta, and Sead Kolasinac across the back four, Franck Kessie, Ederson, and Charles De Ketelaere in midfield, and Giacomo Raspadori, Jonathan Rowe, and Nikola Krstovic in attack, though team news may be updated closer to kick-off given the injury situation.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

LAZ
D2-2
BEN
L0-2
LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATA

ATA - Form

ROM
L2-1
CGL
L1-2
JUV
L2-0
VEN
W3-1
PAF
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Milan head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, winning two, drawing two, and losing one. Their most recent outing was the commanding 4-0 victory over Salzburg in the Europa League, and they also beat Lecce 3-0 in the league in late September. The two draws came against Sassuolo and Lazio, while their only defeat in this run was a 2-0 loss to Benfica in Europe. Across the five games, Milan have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Atalanta's last five tell a more complicated story. They won two and lost three, with the most recent result being the 3-1 Conference League victory over Pafos. Before that, they beat Venezia 3-1 in Serie A. Their three defeats came against Juventus, Cagliari, and Roma, suggesting they have struggled against stronger domestic opposition. Sarri's side scored nine goals across the five matches but conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawAtalanta
0
2
3
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
3
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-3 Atalanta win at San Siro in May 2026, a result that will sit uncomfortably in Milan's memory. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atalanta have the better record, winning two to Milan's one, with two draws. The five meetings have produced 14 goals in total, pointing to a fixture that rarely lacks action.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
6510114+716
W
W
D
W
W
4
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
W
W
W
L
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
W
L
D
W
8
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
D
L
W
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
63038809
W
L
L
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
12
TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
D
L
W
L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
L
W
L
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
15
UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Milan sit sixth while Atalanta are tenth, meaning both sides have ground to make up on the early pace-setters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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