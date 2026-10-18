Serie A - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 12:00 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Atalanta will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

Milan vs Atalanta is available to watch live on the channels and streaming platforms listed below.





Milan host Atalanta at San Siro in Serie A, with both clubs arriving on the back of contrasting European midweek results that set the tone for what promises to be a charged Sunday afternoon.

Ruben Amorim's side put on their most complete performance of the season just days ago, dismantling Salzburg 4-0 in the Europa League. Alphadjo Cisse stole the headlines with a historic hat-trick, becoming the youngest Italian to score a European treble, while Gonçalo Ramos added a late fourth to complete a dominant display.

The result will lift spirits at San Siro after a frustrating 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in the league, and Amorim will be encouraged by the depth his squad showed. Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, and Davide Bartesaghi all impressed in Austria, pushing their cases for greater involvement in the weeks ahead.

Atalanta arrive in Milan having opened their Conference League campaign with a 3-1 win over Pafos, though the night was not without cost. Jack Raspadori scored from the penalty spot on his European debut for the club before pulling up with a muscular injury after just 21 minutes, adding to an already stretched squad for Maurizio Sarri.

In Serie A, the Bergamaschi sit in mid-table and will be eager to climb. They have shown they can hurt teams on the break, but their injury list continues to grow at an inconvenient time.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Milan vs Atalanta live.

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Amorim must manage without Pietro Terracciano, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Matteo Gabbia through injury. The projected XI includes Mike Maignan in goal, with Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Mario Gila in defence, Adrien Rabiot, Yunus Musah, Pervis Estupinan, and Diego Moreira in midfield, and Samuel Chukwueze, Christian Pulisic, and Gonçalo Ramos leading the attack.

Sarri faces a longer injury list, with Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou, Thomas Pompei, Giorgio Scalvini, Raoul Bellanova, and Kamaldeen Sulemana all sidelined. Raspadori's muscular problem, picked up against Pafos, is the latest blow. Eljif Elmas is suspended. Sarri's projected XI features Marco Carnesecchi in goal, with Nicola Zalewski, Thomas Kristensen, Davide Zappacosta, and Sead Kolasinac across the back four, Franck Kessie, Ederson, and Charles De Ketelaere in midfield, and Giacomo Raspadori, Jonathan Rowe, and Nikola Krstovic in attack, though team news may be updated closer to kick-off given the injury situation.

Form

Milan head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, winning two, drawing two, and losing one. Their most recent outing was the commanding 4-0 victory over Salzburg in the Europa League, and they also beat Lecce 3-0 in the league in late September. The two draws came against Sassuolo and Lazio, while their only defeat in this run was a 2-0 loss to Benfica in Europe. Across the five games, Milan have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Atalanta's last five tell a more complicated story. They won two and lost three, with the most recent result being the 3-1 Conference League victory over Pafos. Before that, they beat Venezia 3-1 in Serie A. Their three defeats came against Juventus, Cagliari, and Roma, suggesting they have struggled against stronger domestic opposition. Sarri's side scored nine goals across the five matches but conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-3 Atalanta win at San Siro in May 2026, a result that will sit uncomfortably in Milan's memory. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atalanta have the better record, winning two to Milan's one, with two draws. The five meetings have produced 14 goals in total, pointing to a fixture that rarely lacks action.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Milan sit sixth while Atalanta are tenth, meaning both sides have ground to make up on the early pace-setters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: