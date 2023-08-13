Aberdeen vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will be looking to register back-to-back wins when they take on Aberdeen on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops secured a 4-2 home win against Ross County last weekend, while Sunday's hosts picked up a point from a goalless draw at Livingston.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic is scheduled for August 13, 2023, at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick-off at 12 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

The Dons boss Barry Robson has revealed that Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams, who missed the opening game of the season, will not be available for around of week on account of injuries.

That should not be much of a problem as new signings Nicky Devlin and Slobodan Rubezic have seemingly formed a good partnership alongside Jack MacKenzie at the back.

Bojan Miovski and Duk are likely to continue in attack, although Ester Sokler will be looking to earn his full debut at the club.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Devlin, Rubezic, McKenzie; Morris, Polvera, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes; Miovski, Duk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan Defenders: Rubezic, Stewart, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, Duncan, Besuijen, Morris Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Sokler

Celtic team news

A calf injury is expected to keep Oh Hyeon-gyu out for four-to-six weeks, and the South Korean has the company of Alistair Johnston, Marco Tilio and Yuki Kobayashi in the infirmary.

Exiled from the matchday squad against Ross County on disciplinary grounds, Alexandro Bernabei's availability for Sunday's tie is yet to be confirmed.

David Turnbull started ahead of Reo Hatate and scored a brace, with Matt O'Riley and Callum McGregor completing the midfield if the line-up should be the same.

In defense, Carl Starfelt's move to Celta Vigo means Cameron Carter-Vickers and new signing Maik Nawrocki will be the two center-backs.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O'Riley; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Welsh, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Soro, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Turnbull, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Abada, Yang, M. Johnston, Maeda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 27, 2023 Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Feb 18, 2023 Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Dec 17, 2022 Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership Jul 31, 2022 Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Feb 9, 2022 Aberdeen 2-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership

Useful links