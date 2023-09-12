Lithuania U21 vs Wales U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship Qualification match between Lithuania and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lithuania and Wales will face each other in the qualifiers for the 2025 U-21 UEFA Euro championship at the Central Stadium of Jonava on Tuesday.

Lithuania are winless in their last four matches and have lost their previous three fixtures. Their only game this year was the first match of the Euro qualifiers against Denmark and the full-time result was a 2-1 defeat. Wales have played two games so far this year - a friendly against Scotland which ended in a 3-0 win and then their first qualifier which ended in a 2-2 draw against Denmark.

Lithuania vs Wales kick-off time

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Central Stadium of Jonava

The game between Lithuania and Wales will be played at the Central Stadium of Jonava on Saturday. Kick-off is at 4 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Lithuania vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, S4C and S4C Online in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lithuania team news

Lithuania will be without Natanas Zebrauskas after he was sent off during their first qualifier against Denmark. Aside from him, there are no concerns for the head coach in terms of team selection.

Up front, Armandas Kucys scored the only goal for the team in their last game and will be expected to shoulder the goal responsibility against Wales as well.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kiriejevas, Valeckas, Virvilas Defenders: Andriuskevic, Baltrunas, Jurjonas, Kersys, Nikonovas, Slendzoka, Stankevicius, Zabita Midfielders: Buzas, Dovydaitis, Dziugas, Gasunas, Lubas, Micevicius, Rimpa, Steponavicius Forwards: Baguzas, Burba, Kucys

Wales team news

Head coach Matty Jones has chosen a 23-player roster for the upcoming 2025 UEFA U21 European Championship qualifier against Lithuania.

For the first time, Luke Harris, who has been a senior team pick in the past, joins the U21 squad. Cardiff City's Joel Colwill has also earned his inaugural call-up, reuniting with his brother Rubin

Ed Turns is back after an injury absence, and Joe Low, previously in the senior squad, is also included.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beach, Hollingshead, Hughes Defenders: Turns, Low, Bevan, Hoole, Ashworth, Beck, Stevens, Leeson Midfielders: King, Cotterill, Savage, Hammond, Crew, J. Colwill, Ashford, R. Colwill, Raymond, Harris, Congreve Forwards: Jones, Thomas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2014 Lithuania U21 1 - 1 Wales U21 U21 Euro qualifiers October 2013 Wales U21 2 - 0 Lithuania U21 U21 Euro qualifiers

