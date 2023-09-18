World Champions Argentina are all reportedly going to play friendlies against top European nations in 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine national team took the world by storm during the Qatar World Cup in December of 2022, winning the most esteemed trophy in the sport and beating top European nations on their way. Reports are suggesting that La Albiceleste could face off against the likes of Portugal, England, Germany, the Netherlands and France. The report also suggests that CONMEBOL will announce "Copa Interfederaciones”, a friendly cup competition between some CONMEBOL and UEFA sides.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Out of the possible matchups, one that could be an affair for a lifetime would be if Argentina plays Portugal, a clash that would see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off for what could be the last time. On the other hand, they could also face England at Wembley; where they famously won La Finalissima against Italy in the summer of 2022.

WHAT NEXT? The fixture will potentially be announced on November 9 although the AFA has not yet made a decision in this regard, it is assumed that it will soon be possible to know which two matches will be held.