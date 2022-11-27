'We made our true debut' - Lionel Messi reacts after inspiring Argentina to vital World Cup win over Mexico

Lionel Messi was relieved after guiding Argentina to a crucial win over Mexico following his side's disastrous World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia.

Messi relieved after Mexico win

Claims Argentina made true World Cup debut

Messi scored and assisted in the win

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi revealed that the unexpected defeat against the minnows rocked the dressing room and they were grateful for an opportunity to turn things around.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Messi said, "We lived with discomfort given the defeat in the opening match [against Saudi Arabia] was something we didn’t expect. The days felt very long and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around.

"We knew it was a critical game. Luckily we had the option to win and it was a weight off our shoulders, a reason for joy and peace of mind because it is all down to us again. We needed this result, it seems like in the second half we made our true debut."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentina skipper broke the deadlock against Mexico with a stunning strike and then provided the assist for Enzo Fernandez's clincher. In the process, he became the first footballer to have at least one assist in five editions of the World Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will now hope to seal their knockout berth as they take on Poland in their final group stage match on November 30.