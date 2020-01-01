Lionel Messi's dog: What breed it is, name and pictures

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's house is guarded by a gigantic pet hound - Goal has all the details

Dog is a man's best friend, as the old saying goes, and legend Lionel Messi certainly has a favourite four-legged companion.

Messi is not the only high profile footballer with a famous furry friend, withNeymar, Alexis Sanchez, Mario Balotelli and more all sharing snaps of their pets on social media.

However, the Argentine's dog might be the most famous of them all.

More teams

So, what type of dog does Messi have and what is its name? Goal brings you all you need to know about the Argentine's hound.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Contents

What breed is Lionel Messi's dog?

Lionel Messi's dog is a Dogue de . Also known as a Bordeaux Mastiff or French Mastiff, the breed is known for its size and strength.

Dogues de Bordeaux are short-haired dog breeds, with large heads and their coats are usually a distinctive red fawn colour.

Historically, Dogues de Bordeaux have been used as guard dogs, protecting homes and livestock, as well as being working dogs, pulling cargo.

The breed was notably used in the 1989 'buddy cop' movie Turner and Hooch, starring Tom Hanks alongside Dogue de Bordeaux 'Beasley'.

What is Lionel Messi's dog's name?

Lionel Messi's dog is called Hulk (sometimes Senor Hulk) and it is definitely a fitting name considering the sheer size of the animal.

Article continues below

A video shared on Instagram by Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo in 2018 gave fans an idea of how big Hulk was - and he was only around two years old at that point.

Messi himself provides the scale in the video as he playfully knocks a ball over the dog's head, confirming, in the process, that the Argentine's skills can embarrass more than just humans.

Lionel Messi gets in some pre-season practice... against his dog! 😂



(Credit @antoroccuzzo88 Instagram) pic.twitter.com/J0W9qII3eN — Goal (@goal) July 30, 2018

Before Hulk joined the equation at Casa Messi, the Barca star and Antonela's main pet dog was Toby, who looks to be a Bichon Frise or miniature Poodle.

Pictures of Lionel Messi's dog

Senor Hulk first arrived on the scene in January 2016 as Messi announced that a "new member of the family" had joined the Messi clan.

Hulk quickly grew big and it wasn't long before the hound started to make Messi look even smaller!

Check out more photos of Messi's dog Hulk below: