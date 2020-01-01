'The link has been cut completely' - Wenger no longer speaks to anyone in Arsenal hierarchy

The former Gunners manager has said that he does not speak to anyone in the club's senior management just two years after leaving the post

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he has no communication with the board.

The Frenchman wrote himself into club history thanks to a 22-year spell in charge of the north London outfit, in which he won three Premier League titles, leading them to an undefeated 2003-04 league campaign and the final in 2006, only to lose 2-1 to .

He has since taken up a role with FIFA as the governing body’s chief of global football development - but he no longer has any association with the Gunners.

More teams

Speaking to The Athletic, he was asked whether he still talks to anyone at the top of the club and replied: “No.”

He was pressed as to what he meant when he wrote in his book that he faced “a hostility from a section of the fans and the board” that he felt was “unjustified”.

The 70-year-old would not elaborate but did add: “That's how I experienced it. I didn't like to do a book where I don't give my honest feelings about what happened. That's why the link has been cut off completely after my stay at the club so I can understand, but that's what happened.”

Although he no longer has ties with the club, he has called upon the current board to look to Thierry Henry, the Gunners’ all-time leading scorer, to take charge after Mikel Arteta has stamped a strong identity onto the club and led them to a first Premier League title since his departure two years ago.

Wenger took charge of Arsenal on 1,235 occasions from October 1996 until May 2018 and earned 707 wins during that time.

Article continues below

His influence was such that he is widely credited with introducing a new, broader outlook to the Premier League, having been just the fourth foreign manager to take charge of an English top-flight club.

He started his managerial career with Nancy, who he took charge of for three years from 1984 before moving on to and then Nagoya Grampus Eight in .

In 2002, he was awarded the Legion d'honneur, the highest order of merit in .