Lincoln vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Toffees will be seeking an easier passage into the third round of the Carabao Cup than they had in the FA Cup last season

travel to Sincil Bank to open their campaign against League One outfit Lincoln City on Wednesday.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Toffees, who have picked up four points from three Premier League games and suffered a 2-0 loss to on Friday.

They play a home side that lies seventh in League One and will be determined to cause an upset after losing each of their last two fixtures.

Can Marco Silva’s side avoid an upset?

Game Lincoln City vs Date Wednesday, August 28 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be available to view on television but it will be available for streaming via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, and available to stream on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Lincoln squad Goalkeepers Vickers, Smith Defenders Shackell, McCombe, Bolger, Toffolo, Coker, Habergham, Eardley, Lewis Midfielders Brown, Bostwick, O'Connor, Shaw, Chapman, Morrell, Anderson, Grant, Payne Forwards Andrade, Akinde, Walker

Lincoln approach this game without regular midfielders Lee Frecklington and Tom Pett, who are both injured.

Manager Danny Cowley has some tough selection calls to make, with this match his side’s second of three in a seven-day spell.

Possible Lincoln starting XI: Vickers; Eardley, Bostwick, Shackell, Toffolo; O’Connor, Morrell; Anderson, Payne, Grant; Walker

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg, Lossl Defenders Bains, Keane, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Holgate, Martina, Sidibe Midfielders Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Davies, Andre Gomes, Mirallas Forwards Bernard, Walcott, Tosun, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Niasse, Kean, Iwobi, Bolasie

Everton were missing only Fabian Delph for their trip to Aston Villa at the weekend but will have him available for this trip. However, Jean-Philippe Gbamin faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a quadriceps injury.

Their last match was on Friday and their next match is not until Sunday, but while there is no imperative to rotate, Marco Silva will be keen to give his fringe players a chance to shine.

Possible Everton starting XI: Stekelenburg; Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Baines; Davies, Delph; Walcott, Bernard, Iwobi; Kean

Betting & Match Odds

Everton are 1/2 with bet365 to win this match in normal time. Lincoln are on offer at 11/2, with a draw 10/3.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Everton’s Carabao Cup campaign begins on Wednesday when they travel to Sincil Bank to meet Lincoln.

Their lower-league opponents should be familiar to the Toffees, as they met in third-round action at Goodison Park earlier this year and were given a significant scare in a 2-1 success. If that was not warning enough for the Merseyside club about their rivals’ giant-killing potential, they should remember that the Imps reached the quarter-final of the 2017 FA Cup.

Little wonder, then, that Marco Silva is treating this encounter with a sense of trepidation.

“In this competition we will play with our maximum ambition to do something special,” he said on Tuesday.

“I'm not here to talk about possible rotation or not, we have to look at the competition and the match. We have some solutions.

“We have maximum respect for our opponent and the competition. It doesn't make sense to make rotation just to make rotation.

“We will play with the 11 I think is the best 11 to play this match.”

Opposite number Danny Cowley is similarly looking forward to the match.

Article continues below

“It’s great for the players to be able to pit their wits against world-class players and it’s great for us to do the same against their vastly experienced management team,” he said.

“And it’ll be a brilliant spectacle for the people of Lincoln and hopefully a great way for them to finish their summer.”

With prices set at £15 for adults, Sincil Bank will be in raucous mood for the visit of the Premier League outfit.