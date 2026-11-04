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Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Victoria Stadium

Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split live today: TV and live stream details

Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split: Recent form

With three wins and two defeats in their last five competitive matches, Lincoln Red Imps come into this match with mixed results. They most recently beat FC Hound Dogs 5-0 in the National League. In the Conference League, Twente Enschede beat Lincoln 4-1 in their most recent match, after Brann had beaten them 2-1.

Hajduk Split have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their standout result was a 2-1 Conference League win over Ajax Amsterdam. Hajduk are also dominating Croatia's 1st division, most recently beating HNK Gorica 5-0. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded just four.

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Line-ups

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Form

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Head-to-head record

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: The tables