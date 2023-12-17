Lille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSG will be looking to extend their stay atop the Ligue 1 standings when they travel to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to take on Lille on Sunday.
The Mastiffs, five points off current leaders PSG, come into the tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Ki in the Europa Conference League.
On the other hand, the Parisians were held to a 1-1 draw with Dortmund in their midweek Champions League outing.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Lille vs PSG kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stade Pierre-Mauroy
The Ligue 1 match between Lille Olympique Sporting Club and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on December 17 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Lille vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Lille team news
Defender Tiago Djalo is ruled out with an ACL injury, but forward Ivan Cavaleiro is expected to return from a thigh problem.
While goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier looking to register his fifth straight clean sheet, Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan David should be involved in attack.
Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Santos, Yoro, Alexsandro, Ismaily; Bentaleb, Andre; Zhegrova, Gomes, Yazici; David
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Chevalier, Mannone, Jakubech
|Defenders:
|Yoro, Alexandro, Umtiti, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Diakhite, Santos, Zedadka
|Midfielders:
|Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Bentaleb, Yazici, Cabella, Haraldsson, Zhegrova
|Forwards:
|David, Ounas, Cavaleiro, Verginius
PSG team news
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss his second game amid his two-match ban following his red card against Le Havre, while Sergio Rico and Fabian Ruiz are sidelined through injuries.
With Keylor Navas also nursing a back problem, Arnau Tenas should be stationed in between the sticks.
Kylian Mbappe will look to score his first goal in three competitive games, while Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani have been on target in the Nantes win.
PSG possible XI: Tenas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pereira, Hernandez; Soler, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tenas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Mendes, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee, Asensio
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Dembele, Barcola
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Lille Olympique Sporting Club and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 19, 2023
|PSG 4-3 Lille
|Ligue 1
|August 21, 2022
|Lille 1-7 PSG
|Ligue 1
|February 6, 2022
|Lille 1-5 PSG
|Ligue 1
|October 29, 2021
|PSG 2-1 Lille
|Ligue 1
|August 1, 2021
|Lille 1-0 PSG
|Trophee des Champions