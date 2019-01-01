Ligue 1 Performance Index: Mbappe gives a performance worthy of champions

The 20-year-old gave another devastating demonstration of his qualities as he scored a hat-trick against Monaco

It was fitting that on the weekend that sealed their eighth title their star player from the season took the spotlight.

Kylian Mbappe goes into the final weeks of the season chasing the tantalising prospect of being the most prolific French scorer in any major league in history, having taken his tally to 30 as he scored a hat-trick against , his former side.

It was another devastating performance from the 20-year-old, whose outrageous pace was underlined as he raced onto an accurate through pass from Moussa Diaby before lashing in the opening goal in the first half.

Another soon followed for the prodigiously talented World Cup winner, who exchanged passes with Dani Alves to carve a hole in the visiting defence that he ruthlessly exploited with a typically cool finish.

There was even time for Mbappe to hit the post in the second half before his Brazilian cohort set him up for a third goal that capped another memorable day in the French capital.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe finished the weekend top of the Ligue 1 Performance Index, a measure used to judge the level of every player in any given match and give them a score out of 100. Given that Mbappe scored 99.7, it shows the quality of his display.

The Top 10 this week are comprised of players from eight different clubs, with second place going to forward Kalifa Coulibaly, who gave a clinical display as his side scored three second-half goals to overcome 3-2.

Coulibaly showed terrific composure to net the opener, beating a defender before planting his shot through the legs of another and into the corner of the goal. A few minutes later, he was left unmarked from a corner to head in another.

Juan Ferney Otero scored the goal of the weekend in that fixture for the visiting side, sending a laser-guided effort into the top corner to give Amiens some hope. That strike contributed to him climbing to fourth on the Ranking this week, while team-mate Cheick Timite, who also scored, comes in 10th after coming off the bench to make an impact.

Completing the podium is perhaps the most in-form player in Ligue 1 over the last six weeks: attacker Martin Terrier. While his side might have faltered, the former man has flourished, scoring in each of his last five outings for the Rhone side. On Friday, he got a crucial winner against to keep them in pole position to finish third and claim a valuable berth.

Another side chasing European football next season, albeit the , is . They overcame Strasbourg 3-1 on Saturday, with attackers Andy Delort and Florent Mollet instrumental in their success.

Mollet is fifth in this week’s Performance Index after scoring with a fine free-kick and producing an excellent all-round display, while Delort, who has a top-flight personal best 13 goals for the season after scoring a double, came in eighth.

There were also decisive performances at the other end of the standings, too.

Benjamin Jeannot played an important role in ’s 3-2 home victory over , while Brice Samba kept another miraculous cleansheet with a string of saves as overcame Nice 1-0 on their travels. Both amply deserve their spots in the Top 10.

Completing the elite performers from last weekend is Englishman Josh Maja, who scored his first goal for with a smart close-range finish against . It proved a bittersweet evening for the former Sunderland striker, who was withdrawn due to injury late in the first half.

PSG may be champions, but it’s all to play for this weekend with regards the European battle, with the Champions League and Europa League spots still up for grabs.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are seeking to complete a league and cup double at Stade de on Saturday, where they tackle a Rennes team whose last remaining hopes of reaching Europe next term rests on that battle in northern Paris.