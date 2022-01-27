Lethal attack with Aboubakar can spur Cameroon to Afcon glory - Juma

Ex-Harambee Star Tom Juma believes Cameroon can go all the way to lift the Africa Cup of Nations but tough opposition should be expected from North African nations.

The Indomitable Lions are in the last eight of the biennial competition alongside Burkina Faso, Tunisia, The Gambia, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt and Morocco.

The current AFC Leopards assistant coach has further explained extensively why Cameroon can win the tournament.

'Lethal attacking department can fire the hosts to glory'

"They have massive pressure to perform well by virtue of being the hosts, and performing here means going all the way to lifting the trophy. However, they have a quality squad and have a chance of going all the way. Many things favour them, especially the fans," Juma told GOAL.

"They have a lethal attacking department that can fire them to glory; the likes of Vincent Aboubakar who is the top scorer currently, and Karl Toko Ekambi.

"It is not a guarantee that because they are playing at home they will win it, it is not easy. We have some good teams still in the competition; the likes of Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal.

"In the latter stages, North African countries are usually lethal. They sprout when everybody else has written them off."

What should Kenya do?

Harambee Stars have struggled to make an impression in the five times they have played in Afcon. However, they have never made it past the group stage, the best they have done is get two wins, the first one coming in the 2004 edition against Burkina Faso in Tunisia while the second was in 2019 against neighbours Tanzania in Egypt.

"Kenya can borrow a leaf from debutants like Comoros and Equatorial Guinea, those that were seen as minnows like Cape Verde, Malawi and Sierra Leone," Juma opined.

"Others have been eliminated but still left an impression; imagine Equatorial Guinea making it to the quarters. Kenya have to take action, not just talk. The talking has always been cheap but we need action and we will be feared in Africa.

"There is massive talent in the country."