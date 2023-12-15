Leon vs Urawa Reds: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Leon and Urawa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Leon will take on Urawa Reds in a second-round FIFA Club World Cup game at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Friday.

Leon, upon winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup, become the ninth Mexican side to play in the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, the Japanese outfit qualified for the tournament on account of their AFC Champions League triumph, where Urawa defeated Al-Hilal in the final.

The winner of this fixture are set to face Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Leon vs Urawa kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm GMT Venue: Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Club Leon and Urawa Red Diamonds will be played at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium - previously known as the Prince Sultan bin Fahd Stadium - in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm GMT on December 15 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch León vs Urawa online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK the game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1, FIFA+ and discovery+.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Leon boss Nicolas Larcamon will welcome back midfielder Lucas Romero and winger Angel Mena from the duo's fitness concerns.

With Mena on the left side, Ivan Moreno is set to run down the right flank.

Upfront, Uruguayan forward Nicolas Lopez will partner Federico Vinas, with Fidel Ambriz supporting through the middle.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Tesillo, Bellon, Frias; Moreno, Ambriz, Rodriguez, Fernandez, Mena; Lopez, Vinas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco, Garcia Defenders: Tesillo, Moreno, Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, O. Rodriguez, Bellon, Villa Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Mena, E. Hernandez, Ramirez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Santos

Urawa team news

Urawa skipper Hiroki Sakai missed out with a knee injury, as manager Maciej Skorza would look up to Takuya Ogiwara to deliver at right-back.

Dynamic midfielder Atsuki Ito will be a key figure in the XI, along with Alexander Scholz at the back.

Urawa possible XI: Nishikawa; Ogiwara, Scholz, Hoibraten, Akimoto; Okubo, Ito, Iwao,, Panya, Koizumi; Kante

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nishikawa, Niekawa, Yoshida Defenders: Iwanami, Hoibraten, Ogiwara, Scholz, Ohata Midfielders: Ito, Koizumi, Nakjima, Sekine, Akimoto, Iwao, Okubo, Shibato, Yasui, Panya Forwards: Linssen, Kante, Schalk, Takahashi, Koroki

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Club Leon and Urawa Red Diamonds face each other across all competitions.

