Leon Balogun ‘very disappointed’ with Brighton and Hove Albion’s loss to Chelsea

The Nigeria international made his third start for the Seagulls but could not help his side from succumbing to the Blues

Leon Balogun has expressed his displeasure with Brighton and Hove Albion’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League game at the Amex Stadium.

Pedro and Eden Hazard’s first-half goals rendered Solly March's 66th-minute effort a mere consolation as Brighton suffered their second consecutive defeat.

The loss condemned Chris Hughton’s men to the 13th spot in the log as they failed to add to their 21 points.

The 30-year-old who made his third start in the tie since joining the Seagulls in the summer failed to make a single tackle in the encounter .

And he has taken to the social media to reflect on his performance as well as showing his disappointment on the outcome of the game.

"Sad ending to what I think was an overall strong team performance,” Balogun tweeted.

“Very disappointed to leave the Amex empty handed today and absolutely gutted how I contributed to that outcome. Thanks for your amazing support.”

Brighton will look to return to winning ways when they visit the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on December 22.