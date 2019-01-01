Leon Balogun eyes regular playing time at Brighton and Hove Albion
Leon Balogun is hoping for regular playing time with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.
The 30-year-old joined the Seagulls last summer as a free agent but has continued to be on the fringe of Chris Hughton’s squad.
With Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy ahead of him in the pecking order, the defender has only made seven league appearances for the Seagulls.
However, the former Mainz 05 man, frustrated with the limited game time, has vowed to continue to work harder in order to be ready whenever he is called upon to play.
“It's been difficult but that's the manager's call, I've just got to get on with it and hope for a chance," Balogun told BBC Sport.
"It's very frustrating not to be involved but you can only keep your head up by focusing on helping the club when called upon.
"I really hope to play a significant role in my first Nations Cup for Nigeria, but
"What is important is to always put
However, Balogun has been a consistent performer for the Super Eagles, helping them finish their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a high with victory over Seychelles.
The defender will hope to play a part when the Seagulls visit the Stamford Bridge to tackle Chelsea on Wednesday.