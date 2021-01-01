Lens winger Kakuta becomes first Congolese to win Marc-Vivien Foe award

The 29-year-old has been adjudged as the best African player in the French top-flight this campaign

Lens winger Gael Kakuta has been crowned with the 2021 Marc Vivien-Foe prize following his fine goalscoring contributions in Ligue 1 this season.

The former Chelsea forward is the first DR Congo player to win the coveted annual award and he succeeds Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who claimed the same honour last year at Lille.

Kakuta has played a vital role in Lens’ impressive league campaign with his tally of 11 goals and five assists in 34 matches which makes him the leading scorer in Franck Haise’s team.

Bravo à Gaël Kakuta qui reçoit le prix Marc-Vivien Foé 2021 ! Tout un symbole pour le club, et le joueur qui est le premier Lensois à recevoir cette récompense ❤💛#rclens https://t.co/fGojqw7c5G — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) May 17, 2021

After the initial 11-man shortlist, the 29-year-old saw off competition from Montpellier’s Algerian forward Andy Delort and Lyon’s Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere in the top three.

“It's a source of pride because it's my first individual trophy. I take it with great satisfaction. It's a good season for all of us and I am rewarded for it,” Kakuta told RFI.

“Especially since it was in Lens, where I won my first trophies, when I was young. If I am rewarded today, I would like to thank those who voted for me.

“It is a pride to have the Marc-Vivien Foe Prize wearing the RC Lens jersey and to also represent my country."

Last July, Kakuta returned to his boyhood club Lens on a season-long loan from Ligue 2 club Amiens and he formed a lethal partnership with Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana, who was also nominated for the award.

He described Fofana as "a monster" who could have made the top three shortlist if not for his injury struggles at the start of the season.

“Seko, he's a monster! Unfortunately, he was unable to make the start of the season. I think it must have played a little bit. But, for me, he was one of the favorites and he could easily have had his place in the top three,” he continued.

On Sunday, a 3-0 loss at Bordeaux dealt a blow to the Blood and Gold’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Europa League as they are now three points behind Marseille, who hold a +6 goal difference advantage.

Despite the latest disappointment, Lens will be aiming to end their impressive 2020-21 season with a win when they welcome Monaco to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis for their final Ligue 1 game of the season on Sunday.